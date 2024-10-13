Biden calls Trump’s claims ‘poison’ — and false

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump was “lying” when he suggested Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was “having a hard time getting the president on the phone,” adding it’s “irresponsible” of Trump to imply “that we’re not doing everything possible” to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, which ravaged Southern states on Sept. 26-27.

Biden also called Trump’s claims “poison.”

Trump claimed without evidence on Sept. 30 that the Biden administration and Roy Cooper, North Carolina’s Democratic governor, were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas,” the White House contended.





And Trump adviser Stephen Miller said Biden “failed to evacuate or rescue” U.S. citizens, “just like you failed in Afghanistan.”





In addition to Biden’s response to Trump’s criticisms, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said officials have rescued and supported more than 1,400 people in areas impacted by the storm.





“This is what they do,″ she said, referring to rescue efforts by FEMA and other federal agencies. “It doesn’t matter which state it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a red state or blue state,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.





“This is their job — to get food there, to get generators there, to save some lives, to rescue people. And so we are very proud of the work that they’ve done.





″ Biden has approved major disaster declarations for Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, allowing survivors to access funds and resources to jumpstart their recovery immediately.





FEMA and other federal agencies, along with private businesses and nonprofit and faith-based organizations, are responding to the disaster in at least seven states, from Florida to Virginia.





The death toll from the storm surpassed 130 people, with some of the worst damage caused by inland flooding in western North Carolina. On Monday, (Sept. 30) Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the presidential election, visited FEMA headquarters in Washington.





She called the devastation “heartbreaking” and vowed that she and Biden will make sure the impacted communities “get what they need to recover,” adding: “The true character of the nation is revealed in moments of hardship.”





FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell surveyed damage with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 30.





She called flooding in the state “historic” and said the storm caused significant infrastructure damage to water systems, communication, roads and critical transportation routes in multiple states, complicating recovery efforts.