If Harris-Walz win upcoming election, first to fall will be free speech, fiery Greenville, S.C., conservative talk show host asserts. Rally for America draws crowd. Candidates speak. Long line forms to greet local radio star Tara Servatius

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it COLUMBUS, N.C. — In the critically important United States presidential election that will be held on Nov. 5, “the most important thing on the ballot is the First Amendment,” conservative radio talk show host Tara Servatius told those attending a Rally for America outdoor event in Stearns Park in downtown Columbus on Sept. 14. What’s more, she said the far-left Democrat elite led by presidential nominee Kamala Harris (now vice president) and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz (now Minnessota governor) seeks “to control every single social media and search engine on the planet.” “The Tara Show” host on Greenville, S.C.-based radio station News-Talk 98.9 FM (from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday) was the rally’s “special guest” speaker. She bills herself as follows: “Born free. Determined to keep it that way. Wife, mom. Talk radio convert. Host of ‘The Tara Show.’” The Rally for America, which drew more than 200 people despite an occasional drizzle, was promoted as an opportunity to “meet candidates and organizations from across North Carolina, working to restore traditional American values.” Touted as “a family event,” the four-hour rally also featured faith leaders, grassroots activists, conservative candidates, music by the Well Praise Team and special performances by Tony Dale. Besides Servatius’ keynote address, speeches also were given by state Sen. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson County; N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Kings Mountain; and a number of local officials and candidates. Introducing Servatius was Michele Woodhouse, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party’s 11th Congressional District (and a Henderson County resident), who said, “I get the great honor now of introducing my great friend Tara. “This woman ‘hits the gate’ every morning... Her shows and her podcasts are amazing. Nobody shoots it straighter... I am so honored to bring her to the stage....” The crowd erupted into applause and cheering as Servatius began her 30-minute address by asking, as a radio station pro, “First question — how is the signal? It’s coming in clear?... Great!” Servatius began her address by citing a report in the New York Post stating that, in August 2023, “the high cost of inflation costs the average American $709 per month — that’s real pain...” As the economy worsened, by April 2024, “high inflation was costing the average American $1,000 per month.” The talk show host then prompted laughter and applause from the crowd when she quipped, “It’s not: ‘Let them eat cake!’ It’s: ‘Let them eat cats!’” (Servatius’ reference was to reports — still being probed by some independent news organizations — of cats and other pets allegedly being eaten by Haitian migrant workers in Springfield, Ohio. (Conversely, the Associated Press, widely comsidered by a number of conservatives as left-leaning and biased against conservatives, reported on Sept. 11 the following: “Former President Donald Trump has amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are abducting and eating pets.”) Rhetorically, Servatius, asked, “How many of you saw the ABC News (hosted) debate (featuring Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris Harris versus GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump) in Philadelphia?” The talk show host then pointed out that Dana Walden, who runs Disney,” which owns ABC News, recently dismissed concerns that her long-time close friendship with Harris resulted in a biased ABC Presidential Debate. (“Walden and Harris have known each other since 1994, while their husbands, Matt Walden and Doug Emhoff, have known each other since the 1980s,” Fox News noted on Sept. 16.) Further solidifying her concerns about a biased debate performance, Servatius noted that “Dana Walden introduced Kamala and her future husband.” (To that end, Fox News on Sept. 16 reported: “There has been a harsh spotlight on ABC on the heels of last week’s debate, when former President Trump was repeatedly fact-checked while Harris was not. When Walden attended the Emmy Awards, a reporter from Variety asked her about attacks from the ‘far-right’ who have said her close friendship with Harris affected the debate.”) Servatius said that, in her words, the highly biased and controlled presidential debate — featuring ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis — is an example of what will become the norm, if Harris is elected president. To that end, the talk show host asked, rhetorically, “Who is the most-hated man on the planet now?” “Elon Musk!” she said, in answering her own question. She noted that the American businessman and investor, known for his key roles in the space company SpaceX and the automotive company Tesla Inc., has become the top enemy of leftists in the U.S. and around the world for X (formerly Twitter), his free social networking site for favoring free speech over censorship on it. “The United States’ chief export to the world is free speech,” Servatius asserted. “That (Musk’s X) is so scary to them (the leftists)... We can get this whole thing right if we can keep free speech... Nothing is as precious to you until it’s taken from you.” After a brief pause, she added, “People are waking up all over the place — and it’s because of X.... “Look it up. Take a look at Dwayne (aka ‘The Rock’) Johnson, who has voted ‘liberal’ in the past,” Servatius said. “He (Johnson) said (earlier) this week that it was wrong that ‘they’ tried to assassinate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania... He woke up and he took the ‘red pill....’” (Johnson “is an American actor, professional wrestler, and businessman,” Wikipedia noted. “He is signed to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), where he performs on a part-time basis.”) (Regarding Servatius’ reference to Johnson opting to take the “red pill,” Wikipedia stated: “The red pill and blue pill are metaphorical terms representing a choice between learning an unsettling or life-changing truth by taking the ‘red pill’ or remaining in the contented experience of ordinary reality with the ‘blue pill.’ In Freudian psychology, the corresponding principles are the reality principle and the pleasure principle. The pills were used as props in the 1999 film ‘The Matrix.”) Continuing, Servatius said, “If they (the leftists’ elite) get rid of (the social media platform) X, the rest (of your freedoms) will go... “If they (the Harris-Walz ticket) win (in the Nov. election), they (the government censors) will even be able to follow you to your doorstep -— and make sure you’re using a politically correct Bible... “Or — we can live free,” by opting for the ‘red pill’ and electing Trump as president and his running mate, J.D. Vance, as vice president, Servatius declared, She then added, “They (President Joe Biden and his VP Harris) got desparate in the White House. Then they got desperate in the Kamala Harris campaign.” But, alas, their efforts to get rid of Musk and his platform X “didn’t work.” However, she noted, “Now the French are saying they have the right to extradite” American pundits — along with Musk and Trump. “So here’s the thing… Here’s the really cool thing... Elon Musk has got to continue to own X — and we’ve got to continue to have a First Amendment...” Rhetorically, Servatius asked, “Do you know who can save the world?” In answer to her question, she replied: “North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania,” if they back Trump, “then Donald Trump wins the presidency.” Yet, she acknowledged, “Others say if Trump loses North Carolina, he loses the election.” She then told the rally-goers that “you need to get out of your comfort zone and ensure that they are registered to vote — and to to approach several friends or acquaintances of conservative political leanings to register also. (Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.) Triggering laughter from the crowd, she added, “If they’re Democrats, you leave them alone, obviously.” Servatius reiterated, “This audience can save the country — and save the world!... They (the Democrats, including Harris and Walz, and other leftists) are so afraid of X...” Without X, she suggested that the U.S. and other countries will lose free speech and it will be like some communist nations now, noting “there’s a digital wall around China... They (the Chinese) can’t just go on our internet” and express any opinion they want. “In the last few weeks, we’ve heard Great Britaln and Australia are trying to erect a digital wall — and X already has been eliminated from Brazil.” Servatius reiterated her warning that if Harris wins the presidency, the Harris-Walz will crack down on free speech first. “Without a First Amendment, there’s nothing — and they win,” she said. “We (conservatives) got here (where free speech in America might be terminated) because it was always ‘comprise, compromise, compromise’” with the leftist-leaning Democrats, she said. “Now we’re broke” as a nation — financially and faced with the lose of free speech. Servatius said she was glad to see that “many of you are wearing Trump shirts and caps” -— and asked the Trump supporters to redouble their efforts to get like-minded thinkers to vote for him. In a verbal shot at Harris, the talk show host asserted, “There’s 900,000 hunters in Pennsylvania — and 300,000 aren’t registered to vote.. And Kamala Harris is threatening to take away their guns.” In concluding, Servatius said, “We’re on 98.9 (F) WORD” — and invited her those in the crowd to become loyal listeners to “The Tara Show. Following her speech, the talk show host was greeted with loud and sustained applause and cheering. As Servatius was leaving the stage, local entertainer Tony Dale told the crowd from the lectern, “Not only is she the greatest talk show host in United States, but she’s the greatest mom, too!”

