Attorney General Stein supports findings on HCA’s potential violations; future murky

From Staff Reports

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein recently went on record as agreeing with a report from Dogwood Health Trust that noted there are issues with HCA Healthcare and the Asset Purchase Agreement, Asheville telvision station WLOS (News 13) reported on Aug. 29.

“This stems from annual reports from both HCA and Dogwood Health Trust from 2023 that were sent to News 13,” the TV station stated. “In July, Dogwood Health said the Independent Monitor, Affiliated Monitors, found three sections of non-compliance that it details in the report.”





News 13 added, “After reviewing HCA’s Annual Report carefully and with advice from the Independent Monitor, Dogwood intends to notify HCA of three instances of potential noncompliance.





“These concerns include the provision of Emergency and Trauma Services and Oncology Services at Mission Health; failure to remain ‘enrolled and in good standing’ in Medicare and Medicaid; and issues with Uninsured and Charity Care policies.





“Following the process set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement, in its role as Seller Representative, Dogwood has notified the Attorney General’s Office and intends to officially notify HCA of potential noncompliance





. “North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is now agreeing with this statement and ‘potential noncompliance’ issues,” News 13 stated.





Meanwhile, Mission Hospital spokeswoman Nancy Lindell, contacted by the Daily Planet on Sept. 5-6 for a statement regarding the independent monitor’s report, emailed the newspaper the following response on Sept. 6:





"We have reviewed the Independent Monitor’s report for calendar year 2023. In addition to recognizing that HCA Healthcare has been in compliance with the APA from 2019 to 2022, we agree with the findings of compliance in the majority of the report.

“The IM noted the potential for non-compliance relating to findings from CMS at Mission Hospital that were resolved earlier this year. Mission Hospital is in compliance with governing regulations and at no time was the hospital suspended from treating Medicare or Medicaid patients. We value the work of the Independent Monitor and are confident that we continue to be in compliance with the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement.”