Asheville City Council candidates share views (trade verbal jabs) during CIBO forum

Six candidates vying for three seats on Asheville City Council answered questions and fired a few verbal jabs during a one-hour candidates’ forum hosted by the Asheville-based Council of Independent Business Owners on Sept. 6 in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center. About 50 people attended the early-morning breakfast meeting. Calling the meeting to order as Steve Foster, CIBO’s secretary-treasurer, who prompted some chuckles when he quipped that, in the absence of the group’s president and vice presidents, “they went to the bottom of the barrel to get me.” The participating council candidates (in alphabetical order) were C.J. Domingo, Kevan Frazier, Bo Hess, Tod Leaven, incumbent Kim Roney and incumbent Sage Turner. The third seat up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election is held by Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore, who is not seeking re-election. As per tradition, the CIBO meeting began with a prayer after which the meeting attendees — except for Roney (who wore a mask throughout the forum) — faced the American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Roney, as per her tradition at council meeting, stood for the pledge, but looked downward and was silent — and did not turn to face the flag. Next, Foster explained that each candidate would be given one minute “to tell about themselves and why they are running” for a council seat. Then, Foster said, he would be asking a series of prepared questions, giving each candidate one minute to answer, after which it would conclude with each candidate choosing an opponent to ask a question, and that candidate would be allowed a minute to answer. Domingo, chosen first to provide an introductory statement, noted, “I am a native... I can see where council is making misstep after misstep” wherein it is hurting local businesses — “I want to fix that.” Frazier noted, “I’m a ninth-generation ‘Buncombe-ite’…” Among his many responsibilities, he said, “I head up WCU’s (Western Carolina University’s Biltmore Park) campus in South Asheville... Part of my role is to be lead official... I also own three (local) businesses.... Next, Hess said, “I am a problem-solver. I’m running for City Council because I want to build a stronger, safer, more creative council. I want to balance public safety with moving forward....” After noting his military background, Leaven asserted, I’m here to serve... My speciality prior to doing veterans law was with a homeowners association. I focusd on what is the mission” of the group. Roney said that, among her qualities, are “25 years as an educator.” Turner asserted that she is serving her first term on council and manages real estate, along with other responsibilities for the French Broad Food Co-op. “I’d love to continue” on council, she added. Further, Turner said that she has “three focal points — ‘all things housing,’ community safety, infrastructure and core services.” During the roughly 30-minute Q&A portion of the forum, Foster began by asking about the candidates’ views of the increasing tax burden in Asheville. Frazier answered, “I can’t commit to a tax-neutral rate... We’re going to have to change the rate... We have to make sure we’re funding our operations right.” Hess replied, “Quite frankly, that’s why we need some ‘working-class’ people on council. We know how to afford... pet food.. We can start producing green bonds. We can lease city land or buildings….” Leaven said, “I think if the city could” refocus upon its core services, such as public safety, infrastructure, water and public transportation, it would make it easier to build affordable housing, freeing small businesses to focus on doing their own jobs instead of having to worry about crime, cleanliness, workforce housing, water and parking, Upon receiving applause from the CIBO audience for his assertions, Leaven added, “Having said that... I swear to you I will work my ass off — if that is the last resort.” Roney said, “I’ll start with the alternative budget proposal... For firefighters, this was their compromise... It meant starting out police officers at $50,000 per year.... “That said, I believe strongly that unchecked tourism is hurting all of us — without improving infrastructure” as a counter-balance, Roney asserted. On the same question, Turner noted, “The option to my right (Roney) did not also support the police department...” Yet, “we got both fire and police departments above $50,000” in starting pay. Domingo said, “I’d like to be able say we can do it revenue-neutral…. We missed opportunities. Now we need over $3 million to fix this problem. Now they want to fix this with a GO bond. So basically, we’re putting this problem on a credit card.” Domingo then praised Hess and Leaven for their stances on the spending issue.. In a second question, Foster asked, “Much of the city’s infrastructure is crumbling due to neglect. Will this be a priority? How will you pay for these repairs?” Hess replied, “We need to address potholes and other problems first — but infractructure first.” Leaven answered,” How are we going to fund it? We need to prioritize it by funding it before ‘pet’ projects.” Roney said, “I’ve committed to ensuring safety for all users of our roads. For water rates, I’ve advocated for years for fair water rates to keep our water on. That (recent major water outage) won’t happen again.” Turner answered, “We (the city) have decades upon decades of deferred maintenance on infrastructure. Some of this is playing out in bonds. It’s really how we’re going to get caught up....” Domingo replied, “Yeah, infrastructure has been a concern of mine for many years...” Then, Domingo prompted laughter from some in the CIBO crowd when he added, “ Part of that money went to electric buses... Yes, I won’t go into that now. If we actually charge a fair market ratt,” it would be the best way for the city to function. Frazier said, “When you turn your water on, it needs to come on. .. Both budget proposals were nearly $8 million over (budget)... I’ve worked for the state for eight years... I’ve thought of nine projects that have been approved, but they’re not being built....” Next, Foster asked: “The city is spending lots on the water system, but frequently customers get advisory notices. Should the city water system be consolidated with the MSD (Metropolitan Sewerage District)?” Leaven deadpanned, “Thanks for asking such an easy question... If that’s what we need to do (merge the city water system into the MSD), then we need to do it.” Roney replied, “Watching our country struggle with aging infrastructure, I want to be really careful about keeping local control of our water. I’m not interested in privatizing it. .. We just hired a new public works director, so I’m excited to see that kind of leadership” that now is being exhibited. Turner said, “The water system is basically ‘enterprise funds,’ So the only real way to fix it is bonds and/or raise fees. Regardless of who owns it, it is a disaster... It’s a mess and it’s going to take a lot of money to fix it. It’s going to be expensive, whoever owns it.” Domingo asserted, “I see water as something we need to keep control of. If we hand it over, then we lose our ability to keep control. So we must invest in this so we continue to control that water.” However, Domingo added, “If the only way to do that is with MSD, I’d be open to that.” Frazier said, “I’m concerned that, right now, the MSD has a lot of control on how we grow, as MSD has control of extension of our sewer system. Again if we can’t turn the water on and take a drink, we’re failing,’ Hess noted, “I’d be willing to look at all of the information -— I’m a threat assessment professional. We need futher informaton and (then) to make a decision. Do we need to do better? Yes.” Foster then stated: “For many businesses and homeowners, homelessness and crime are concerning. Many people don’t feel safe in Asheville” — and then asked the candidates to state their stances on the issue. Roney answered, “For me, public safety is my No. 1 priority. The first thing we can do is follow guidelines and try to reduce homelessness by 50 percent... I hope we have more questions about public safety, because it is a big question.” Turner replied, “The answer is ‘housing.’ It’s not just a policing effort. We’re doing the things we can. We’re going to manage it the best we can until we have the proper facilities to get people back on their feet.” Domingo asserted, “Homelessness is not just a thing to spend your way out of. The best way to address it is to work on affordability... Not all homeless are on the street — the most common are couch-surfing or living in their car.” Frazier said, “I want to ensure that they can do their job. I want to ensure that City Council” does not try to micro-manage the effort. He added, “Do you know there are times when only 18 (Asheville police) officers are on duty for the city? That’s not enough... Also, there’s a difference between vagrancy and homelessness.” Hess noted, “Thiry-seven percent of my patients are without a house. We can build more housing. No. 2, we need to make sure police — and fire— officers are being taken care of.” In an apparent jab at Roney, Leaven prompted sustained applause from the CIBO audience when he asserted, “So what we do not need to do is to advocate for defunding the police.” (When Leaven made his assertion, Roney looked down at the table in front of her.) Further, Leaven stated, “The unhoused are not problems — we need to house them — and not just throw them in some old hotel. It is a housing issue. If we could build 14,000 units, it would not be enough....” In the final phase of the forum, Foster reiterated that each candidate must ask a question of another candidate, with the latter required to respond. Sage asked Frazier for his views on the BID (Business Improvement District). Frazier replied, “Can this screw up? Absolutely. I want to support that. There are a lot of success stories on BIDS. Let’s be sure ours is one of them.” Domingo asked Turner: “So when we met at Evergreen Charter School, we met folks who felt they were left behind by different (city) projects. Why should someone who has been left behind by GO (general obligation) bonds of 2016... support the 2024 GO bonds? Turner replied, “Education is around that. I think there’s been significant benefit. So we have history showing success. So maybe the answer is in the details....” Frazier asked, “A few weeks ago, a couple of people’s (city officials’) cars were vandalized at their homes (after a controversial vote), so Kim (Roney), I wanted to ask you how do we prevent that?” Roney replied, “It’s now the responsibility of City Council to respond, by creating a culture of belonging.” Hess then asked Turner, “You always said you wanted to be the ‘swing vote.’ But it always looks like you voted ‘yes’” in such situations. “When did you ever vote ‘no’ as a swing vote? After a pause, Turner answered “So my last ‘no’ (swing) vote was on The Avery (a luxury apartment). And that did come back.” Leaven said: “A question for C.J. (Domingo) — if you could choose your absolute dream team, who would be in charge of the BID?” Domingo answered, “ I’m very skeptical of the BID. But if we’re going to have a BID, I think it should be someone who is a renter or someone who (otherwise) is participant in downtown.” Roney said, “We have such an asset in having a former city board member at the table today. I wanted to ask C.J. (Domingo) about the ‘check-in.’ As a former staff member, when have you seen a conversation by doing the people’s work in public?” Domingo replied: “What is improved by people coming to the council? Ultimately, we’ve got to be a much more fair place by bringing issues to council. Certain members sit on different boards. Basically, I think every project is benefited by being discussed in the open....”

