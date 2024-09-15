Twitter From Staff Reports WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, on Sept. 3 “vowed to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, an architect of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, if former President Trump is elected to a second term in office” www.TheHill.com reported on Sept. 4. “Graham criticized the Biden administration’s approach to dealing with Iran and its proxy groups in the Middle East, suggesting in an interview on Fox News’s “Hannity” that a hypothetical second Trump administration would play a more forceful hand in the region,” The Hill story added. On a separate issue, Lindsey “issued a stern warning to Amazon after its virtual assistant technology, Alexa, was found to be politically biased in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Trump,” Fox News reported on Sept. 4. “Amazon's Alexa gave users markedly different answers about voting for Harris vs Trump,” the network added. Further, Graham, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, “told Amazon president and CEO Andrew Jassy in a letter (that) he was putting him ‘on notice that I will not allow this to go unaddressed,’” Fox News stated. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted Graham’s office on Sept. 5 and 6, seeking further comment on his warnings to the leaders of Hamas and Amazon — and, later Sept. 6, received an emailed reply from Taylor Reidy, Graham’s communications director, noting succinctly the following: “He doesn’t have anything to add.” Regarding the Amazon controversy, Fox News reported that “when Fox News Digital questioned the technology about why they should vote for Trump, Alexa said, ‘I cannot promote content that supports a certain political party or a specific politician.’ "’Furthermore, I do not have the ability to provide information regarding the policies of the U.S. government. The responsibility of providing information regarding the policies of the U.S. government lies with the government itself,’ the Amazon technology said.” However, Fox News added, “when it was asked why someone should vote for Harris, Alexa said, ‘While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field.’ "’Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in the areas of criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate,’ it added.” In the aftermath, Fox News reported, “Social media quickly erupted with discussion on the stark difference between the two answers given by Amazon's product. “Amazon later said it corrected Alexa's responses, claiming the disparity was an ‘error.’ "This was an error that was quickly fixed," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital on Tuesday (Sept. 3),” Fox News noted.

