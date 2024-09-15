Daily Planet’s Upstate S.C. edition makes debut

From Staff Reports

Based on reader and advertiser demand, the Daily Planet, beginning with this issue, has launched an Upstate South Carolina print edition of its biweekly (every other Wednesday) newspaper.

The Asheville, N.C., edition of the Daily Planet has been circulating in Landrum in the Upstate for years — and in the last 18 months, the newspaper has expanded to many other cities and towns in the Upstate, including Greer, Travelers Rest, Taylors, Duncan, Lyman, Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn, among others.

What;s more, the Daily Planet plans to continue increasing its Upstate print edition distribution area.

Unlike the Asheville edition, the Upstate Daily Planet will feature an all-Upstate front page and jump page.