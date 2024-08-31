Trump’s response to Sen. Graham’s plea for him to stop personal attacks? ‘I like Lindsey. I don’t care what he says.’

From Staff Reports

SENECA, S.C. — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, has been dissed by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump after noting — in separate television interviews — his advice to Trump, in his bid for re-election, to focus on his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris’ judgment and his policies, rather than her heritage.

To that end, Graham, who is widely billed as a friend and supporter of fellow Republican Trump, has suggested that Trump would be even more successful in his re-election bid if he would — in general — refrain from personal attacks.

Pressed for comment on what advice he would give Trump, Graham unveiled his thoughts in an Aug. 4 interview on “Fox New Sunday” and in an Aug. 18 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

In a brief response to Graham’s comments about how “Trump the showman” would not help the former president return to the White House, Trump told CBS-TV reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns on Aug. 20 the following:

“I like Lindsey, I don’t care what he says.”

Trump also took credit for Graham being in office, asserting th following:

“Lindsey would not have been elected if I didn’t endorse him.”

To the contrary, The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper added in its story on Trump’s dissing of Lindsdey:

“Even though Graham had primary challengers in 2020, he didn’t face a truly serious competitor. Graham carried more than 67 percent of the vote.”

What’s more, the Upstate Post & Courier noted in an Aug. 20 story the following:

“The putdown marks another chapter in Donald Trump and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ever-evolving political relationship, from fierce to unlikely....”

Meanwhile, in a statement to The State on Aug. 20, Graham defended his comments about Trump’s approach and how the focus should be on Harris’ policies as follows:

“As always, I have tried to give President Trump my honest opinion; I am all in for President Trump.

“I look forward to campaigning for him particularly in South Carolina and our neighbor, Georgia, a swing state,

“It is time for us to be unified and focus on the big prize, which is defeating Kamala Harris, taking back the White House and the Senate, and maintaining the Republican majority in the House.”