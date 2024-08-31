Saluda Grade Trail? It’s now under contract — 31-mile trail to travel through Inman, Campobello, Landrum, Tryon, Saluda and Zirconia

Twitter From Staff Reports SALUDA — The Saluda Grade Trails Conservancy is officially under contract to purchase a 31-mile rail corridor for a proposed rail trail running from Upstate South Carolina to Western North Carolina, the website www.saludagradetrail.org reported on Aug. 5. Specifically, the conservancy entered into a contract with Norfolk Southern to purchase the Saluda Grade rail line and corridor and now has a year to complete due diligence and secure remaining funds needed for the purchase. The trail will travel through Inman, Campobello and Landrum, all in South Carolina, as well as Tryon, Saluda and Zirconia (all in North Carolina), “passing through vibrant small towns, rolling countryside, and spectacular mountain scenery. The trail will be open for walking, running, biking, birding and other forms of outdoor recreation, the trail website noted. The trail is spearheaded by a coalition of three nonprofits, which formed the Saluda Grade Trails Conservancy, including Conserving Carolina; PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well; and Upstate Forever. Glenn Hilliard, founder and chair of the Saluda Grade Trails Conservancy, was quoted in a news release as saying, “Working with the talented professionals at Norfolk Southern and with the equally talented and committed teams at Conserving Carolina, PAL, and Upstate Forever has been incredible. “Without each and every one of these leaders, this agreement would not have been possible. Please reach out and show your appreciation and support to these partners who will continue to work together to assure that the Saluda Grade Trail provides an incredible and iconic resource for the people of North and South Carolina.” Kieran Roe, the executive director of Conserving Carolina, added, “We see this trail as a huge asset for our local communities—a place where kids can play safely, where it’s easy to get outside and exercise, where people of all abilities can enjoy the outdoors.” Further, Roe said of the trail, “It’s an amenity that will strengthen local businesses so they can offer more opportunities for the people who live here.” What’s more, Upstate Forever Executive Director Aldon Knight asserted “The pandemic taught us that we need more natural spaces for recreation and refuge. The Saluda Grade Trail will provide just that, encouraging safe outdoor recreation and stronger connections to nature, improving quality of life for residents. It’s a visionary project with a return that will far exceed any initial investment.” Laura Ringo, the executive director of PAL, added, “The Saluda Grade Trail offers a unique chance to boost public health by providing safe, accessible spaces for physical activity. Regular use for walking, running and biking can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, spending time in nature reduces stress, enhances mental well-being and fosters community. This scenic trail will inspire active lifestyles, promoting wellness and a higher quality of life for all.” Cliff Garner, of Norfolk Southern AVP Real Estate & Facility Services, noted, “At Norfolk Southern, we’re committed to helping the communities our rail network touches thrive. We appreciate the partnership from Saluda Grade Trails Conservancy and we look forward to seeing the conservancy’s plans come to fruition.” In the news release. the trail group stated, “Last summer, the Saluda Grade Trail Conservancy gathered extensive public input about the trail through meetings with landowners, local governments, the business community, and the public, as well as an online survey. This public input is shaping the vision for the trail and there will be additional opportunities for public input throughout the design process. “The conservancy plans to present the results of a year-long engineering and economic impact study to the public in two meetings this August, one in North Carolina and one in South Carolina... (The first meeting took place on Aug. 6 at Polk County High School, while the second was held on Aug. 13 at Gramling United Methodist Church. ) “These presentations will address the rail-to -trail development process, the existing condition of the trail corridor and bridges, trail design and safety recommendations proposed by the engineering team, and projected regional economic impacts resulting from the project. “A study is also underway to assess the feasibility of managing a portion of the rail line in North Carolina as an excursion railroad, potentially offering scenic train rides alongside the trail,” the release stated.

