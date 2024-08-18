4th person charged in assault at library

Twitter From Staff Reports The Asheville Police Department charged a fourth person after an assault of three seminar attendees at the West Asheville Library on June 29, this time for allegedly possessing one of the attendee’s stolen phones, the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Aug. 8 Specifically, the ACT noted, Bex Echo Hellbender (aka Richard Ollis), 43, of Asheville, “has been charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods for having Monica Buckley’s cell phone while ‘knowing and having reasonable grounds to believe the property (had) been stolen, taken and carried away,’ according to her arrest warrant. “Hellbender turned herself in on July 24 and was released from custody on a written promise to appear in court, according to court documents. Her next court date is set for Nov. 5. “This is the fourth criminal charge stemming from a fight that broke out in one of the library’s public meeting rooms during a seminar called ‘Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance,’ which was part of the fifth annual Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair,” the ACT stated. Between 80 and 100 people were in attendance at the “Palistinian Resistance” program, the APD reported. “Two people face charges of misdemeanor ethnic intimidation ‘specifically for’ actions at the library, according to police,” the ACT noted. “Michael Solomon Brocenos, 34, of Maryland, was charged first, followed by Tyler Byrne Hackett Kelly, 33, a couple days later. “When the Asheville Police Department announced the ethnic intimidation charges on July 16 and July 18, Brocenos and Kelly had not been located and arrested yet. APD spokesperson Rick Rice told the Citizen Times (on) Aug. 7 that Brocenos turned himself in and was released “today.” Kelly was arrested July 24 and released the same day. “APD officers first responded to reports of a fight in progress around 2:57 p.m. June 29 at the library on Haywood Road, the Citizen Times previously reported. Police received three 911 calls during the incident — one coming from a librarian,” the ACT reported. “Tensions arose when an attendee, Buckley, 48, was livestreaming the speech. This allegedly escalated to punching and kicking, as previously reported. In a video circulating on social media, an attendee calls attention to the livestream and another person responds, “They’re Zionists! We’ve been trying to figure out how to deal with them.” “After some back and forth between the crowd and the speaker while the group discussed what to do, a few attendees are seen gathering in front of the three alleged victims sitting along a side wall. Two men start clapping near another attendee’s face, Bob Campbell, 79, and the crowd chants (of) ‘Free Palestine!’” the ACT reported.