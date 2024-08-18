4 commissioners’ candidates contrast their views (fire a few jabs) at CIBO forum fire jabs at CIBO candidates forum

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Candidates for the chairmanship and District 2 seats on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners contrasted their viewpoints — and fired only a few verbal jabs at their counterparts — during a candidates forum hosted by the Asheville-based Council of Independent Businesss Owners on Aug. 14 in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center. Around 100 people attended the breakfast meeting. The forum participants included unaffiliated challenger (and former Buncombe sherff) Van Duncan and Democrat District 3 Commissioner Amanda Edwards, both of whom are vying for the chairmanship of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners (held now by Brownie Newman, who is retiring from the board); and unaffiliated challenger (and Pisgah Inn owner) Bruce O’Connell and Democrat incumbent Terri Wells, battling for the District 2 board seat. CIBO President Buzzy Cannady opened the forum by welcoming everyone and said the turnout marked “maybe the largest crowd at a CIBO meeting” in recent history. After a lengthy introduction of candidates — Democrats, Republicans and unaffilated — in attendance, Cannady prompted laughter from the crowd when he quipped, “Is there anybody not running for something?” Next, the forum’s rules were reviewed as follows: • Each candidate will be given two minutes for an opening statement. • A question-and-answer session, featuring questions prepared in advance by a CIBO committee will be presented to the candidates, which each being given one minute to answer — and “if your opponent mentions you, you have 30 seconds to respond.” • Each candidate will be given two minutes for closing statements. Giving the first introductory statement was Wells, who noted that she has served as a commissioner since 2020 — and “absolutely loves serving” her constituents. “And it is my intention to continue working hard for you. I want Buncombe County to be strong for all of us — as well as our children and our grandchildren.” Next, Duncan said, “From 2006 to 2018, I was the sheriff here in Buncombe County.” He also noted other law enforcement jobs he has held, “so I’ve got 35 years of public service capacity.” In 2018, when I retired (as sheriff), I thought I was ‘done’ with political office. But I was approached by people to run for for political office, wherein they said they’d really like me to run,” so ended his retirement. “Probably the biggest (political) issue was the $28 million budget shortfall... So if you think we need a course correction, vote for me.” Following her foe, Edwards asserted, “I have a master’s (degree) in public administration... I first ran in 2018 — with the goal of building trust... I’ve doubled the county’s investment in education...” She added that she was re-elected as District 3 commissioner in 2022... I’m proven... I’ve delivered six years of transparent, accountable service....” Wells’ opponent, O’Connell spoke last, noting that he would bring a business-owners perspective to the Board of Commissioners, as “I’ve owned and operated The Pisgah Inn on the Blue Ridge Parkway for 46 years... I believe politics should not divide us, it should bring us together... I also could talk about how one-party rule is not healthy...” O’Connell added, “Right now, our local government is a monopoly. It’s one-party… The people who wanted me to run are concerned with taxes... If you elect me, I will bring a conservative voice to county government. And I’ll bring some balance. Next, about 40 minutes were allocated to the question-and-answer session. Cannady began by asking what the first priority of each candidate would be upon being elected. Duncan replied, “The first minute I go into office, Id be looking for ways to pull that tax burden off the taxpayers.” Edwards answered, “I believe the taxpayers should not be surprised” by the county’s budget burden and increasing taxes. It’s important to understand what we can — and cannot — do, based on state legislature...” O’Connell opined, “We have a spending disease in Buncombe County. The county needs to understand that it can’t have everything it wants — but it can get what it needs. We can reduce taxes, cap taxes and still manage the taxes…. Spending is the disease....” Wells answered, “With our budget over the past year,” there have been challenges, “but, at the end of the day, it was so important that we continue to fund our public schools and public safety.” In a second question, Cannady asked, “What are the top three issues the commission will be dealing with soon — and how will you be dealing with them?” Edwards replied, “First, as county commission chair, it’s important to lead in a nonpartisan way… First, it’s the economy....” O’Connell asserted, “Affordability and taxes, crime and infrastructure.... Obviously, we can have DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) — and ‘Pride’ parades... I believe politics should bring people together. It should not separate us. That’s why I became ‘unaffiliated.’” Wells answered, “We know we are a growing county — and that’s what we’ve got to continue to address... We need to continue to invest in public schools....” Duncan replied, “Of the top three, the first is education, which is about 30 percent (of the county budget), so we’re going to have to make tough decisions around education. Next, is the homeless population — and I’m specifically talking about the 20 percent who refuse to go to shelters and instead stay in the street. The third thing is going to be really tough: Where are those budget cuts going to come from?” Next, Cannady asked, “The county’s budget for education continues to grow… What strategy would you implement to curb education spending?” O’Connell answered, “We’ve got to put a stop to out-of-control spending. Are you aware the TDA spends a lot of money to bring people to the area? That’s backward logic — and that money needs to be spent on infrastructure.” Wells replied, “Businesses want to come where they have good schools and a well-educated workforce.” Duncan asserted, “The answer to any of those questions is “no.” I don’t hear anyone talking about ‘reducing spending.’ We’ve got to make it sustainable for people.” To the contrary, Edwards praised “the value of education.” She said she and her family “are an example of that.” Cannady then asked: “What about the county’s credit rating?” Wells answered, “We have an excellent credit rating across-the-board — and we’ve been managing our debt.” Duncan replied, “Well, I think the best way of managing debt is by not incurring any more (debt) than you have to... So it kind of bothers me a little bit that they (the commissioners) chose what they chose, so they could justify their debt.” Rhetorically, Duncan then asked, “So what would I issue debt for?” In answering his own question, the former sheriff asserted, “Infrastructure and things that showed a direct return on investment.” Edwards answered, “Most of our (county) debt is for schools. Do we support public schools? I will looks for ways to efficiently use tax dollars....” O’Connell replied, “These are ‘deals with the devil.’ If we have to, we will raise taxes — that’s a ‘deal with the devil.’ This county needs to be run like a business. It needs to be run by people with business experience...” With another question, Cannady asked, “The county has spent (or allocated) $12.5 million for solar installation” — and asked each candidate to evaluate that expenditure. Duncan answered, “I think solar energy is a promising energy for the future. I don’t know if it has offered that return on investment that we were hoping for. I’m not sure it’s the best expenditure of our money.” Edwards replied, “I believe everybody has a role in energy conservation. As you know, I work at A-B Tech, which has been a big beneficiary of solar energy.” O’Connell stated, “Solar is great. I live in the National Park…I own The Pisgah Inn. But you can’t buy these things — unless you have the money… It’s a delicate balance between use and cost.” Wells answered, “It’s saving our schools money, our fire department money... I’m very excited. It will save us money in the long run.” In a sixth question, Cannady asked, “The county recently has approved changes in the Comprehensive Plan” — and he asked each candidate to share their thoughts on that move. Edwards replied, “I want to provide an opportunity for every resident to provide input… I want to ensure that we provide an ad hoc committee” to address concerns. O’Connell answered, “When it comes to zoning, to make housing more affordable, we need to extend infrastructure so that we extend septic and water fields out further.” Wells asserted, “I have been leading on conservation.I look forward to continuing those projects.” Duncan replied, “I think we want to spend county money (more) on infrastructure. We’ve said we want more affordable housing. They do that around Greenville (S.C.) Secondly, we need to look at our permitting and inspections. It needs to be tough, so that we keep that safety in-line.” Next, Cannady asked: “Do you favor moving Buncombe County into a conditional zoning concept, similar to the City of Asheville? Why or why not?” O’Connell answered, “I tend to oppose making government bigger. With a $600 billion budget, Buncombe County needs to be run like a business. It needs someone with business experience on the county commission. I can bring that to you.” Wells replied, “I don’t want to do anything that’s going to slow down the building” and growth in the county. Duncan asserted, “Well, folks, it (the county) is going to grow. So the question is: How do we guide the growth? I mentioned Greenville (S.C.) a little bit earlier. They do a pretty good job of doing things right. I’d like to look more closely at how they do things in Greenville....” He also opined that “Spartanburg (S.C.) is a pretty good example of unplanned growth, while (neighboring) Greenville is a good example of more controlled growth.” Edwards answered, “I strongly believe when we make decisions in growth and housing in Buncombe County... We need to take the politics out of it.” For an eighth qustion, Canady asked: “What do you think of short-term rentals situation in Buncombe County?” Wells answered, “We have more than 100 applications” to subject for consideration. Duncan replied, “The way to go about regulation, in my opinion, is not to restrict people on their income... I think it’s going to take a hard look into that regulation.” Edwards asserted, “I understand that property-powners are the entrepreneurs of our community. I support that. I also see lots of people offering affordable long-term rentals. I think we need to look at ‘smart’ options, especially for short-term rentals.” O’Connell replid, “There needs to be some regulation of short-term rentals, but not much. What we’ve got to do is make sure we address tax policy. As far as corporate companies coming in from out of state — that is a problem”. In a ninth (and final) question, Cannady asked: “As a commissioner, what portion of the budget would you cut and what part would you spend more in?” Duncan answered, “I think we have to put in police and first responders; then DHS for the poor; and thirdly, education. After that, I’m not saying ‘part’ with the nonprofits, but we can’t say ‘yes’ to everything.” Edwards replied, “This is the most challenging budget year I’ve been through as a county commissioner... I will continue to ensure that we support public education….” O’Connell asserted, “Find places in the budget… I’m going to address the elephant in the room — anything we spend on DEI. Hire on the basis of merit and performance. Second, don’t spend any money on reparations. We don’t have the money.” Further, O’Connell said of his priorities if elected, “Education, safety, taxes and infrastructure... We can’t have everything we want until we focus on everything we need.” Wells answered by reiterating that “I don’t want to compromise on education.” During a span of about 10 minutes of closing comments by the candidates, Edwards spoke first and said, “You have a choice during this election on who will serve you as our” commission chair. “My leadership is inclusive, accountable and transparent.. My leadership is honest. I have a very real record of serving Buncombe County.” In an apparent jab at Duncan, Edwards emphasized, “The county is not like it was six years ago.” Agreeing with Edwards’ assertion, O’Connell said, “This county is not like it was six years ago... If you think a guy with business experience can do better, let me know.” Also, O’Connell noted, his is running as an “unaffiliated” candidate because “right now, we’ve got groupthink on the county commission — and all local government.” Wells reiterated how delighted she is to serve on the commission, adding that not only does she represent her District 1 constituents, “I represent all of the people of Buncombe County.” Duncan stated, “Well, I think one of the big choices in the county is... I’m not running for Amanda’s seat. So if you elect me, you get both of us. She would retain her commissioners’ office. I would be chair.” In an apparent jab at Asheville City Councilwoman Kim Roney, Duncan added, “I’m afraid if you don’t vote for me, we will have people like the one on City Council who fails to say the Pledge of Allegiance and voted twice against body armor for the APD (Asheville Police Department).” In her closing statement, Edwards asserted, “I represent a significant portion of rural Buncombe County. I don’t represent anyone in the City of Asheville,” contrary “to what you’ve been told.”

