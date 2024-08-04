New coalition aiming to compel for-profit HCA to sell Mission Health to a nonprofit

Twitter From Staff Reports A new, volunteer-led coalition seeking “to have HCA Healthcare replaced as the owner of Mission Health and is pushing for the for-profit company to be held accountable for past actions,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on July 25. “The coalition, named Reclaim Healthcare WNC, said it is made up of physicians, nurses, elected officials, clergy, business leaders and healthcare advocates,” News 13 noted. To that end, Reclaim Healthcare WNC listed the following three goals in a news release: • “Replace HCA with a nonprofit hospital system that will better meet the healthcare needs of Western North Carolina. • “Hold HCA accountable for its harmful culture and practices. • “Restore best-in-class healthcare throughout the Mission system.” In its news release, the coalition said that it would use multiple strategies to reach its goals, such as public advocacy and engaging with state and federal regulators. “We are giving voice to the people of this region who are disappointed and angry at the degradation in the quality of care being provided in the Mission system, and particularly at Mission Hospital,” North Carolina State Sen. Julie Mayfield, a founder of the coalition, said in the release. “We are also a voice for the physicians, nurses and staff who work at or with Mission who are not able to speak out due to the culture of fear and retaliation that HCA has created.” Meanwhile, upon being contacted by the Daily Planet for a response to the coalition’s effort, Nancy Lindell, division director of public and media relations for HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division/Mission Health, emailed the newspaper on July 26 the following statement: “We are aware that this group submitted an op-ed to re-share their opinions about Mission Health. I’m attaching our factsheet about Mission.” HCA bought Mission Health for $1.9 billion in 2019. A year after its purchase, nurses at Mission unionized and are still in the process of bargaining with HCA, with a possible strike still looming over staffing issues. According to the release, Reclaim Healthcare WNC began in October 2023 with a letter from physicians to the Dogwood Health Trust’s Independent Monitor, decrying what they called negative impacts of HCA’s ownership of Mission on patient care and the healthcare community. That letter states the following: “We appreciate the positive things that HCA has done. We as well want to be clear that we have the utmost respect and gratitude for the physicians, nurses and all the staff doing yeoman’s work with the resources they have. What we did not anticipate was how devastating this transition would be to our community, nor the marked impact it would have on the foundational issue of quality care in our region.” The letter was first signed by nearly 40 physicians. Now that letter has 250 signatures, the release said. Dr. Bruce Kelly, another coalition founder, said HCA’s profit-driven culture and management led to the departure of hundreds of physicians, nurses, and other staff. “Coupled with reductions in services and resources, these staffing losses have led to issues of safety and quality and in the overall patient experience,” Kelly said in the release. “The sanctioning of HCA and Mission Hospital for nine cases of Immediate Jeopardy, including four deaths, are striking examples. HCA has plenty of money to invest in our community’s care — they are choosing not to do so. We don’t want the quality of our care being publicly traded.” Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof said it’s more than just a Buncombe County issue, saying in the release that it was a regional issue. “Our local hospital in Transylvania County has also been negatively impacted by HCA’s ownership, and the ability of our residents to receive care locally has been greatly diminished,” she said in the release. “We formed Reclaim Healthcare WNC in an effort to replace profit-driven HCA with a mission-driven, non-profit owner that is prepared and committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the people of Western North Carolina.” The coalition, which has a website, also has a GoFundMe page, which has a goal of $100,000. As of July 25, it has raised $15,665. Reclaim Healthcare WNC said it’s also received $40,000 in direct donations to help support its goals. The coalition says anyone is welcome to join by signing up at reclaimhealthcarewnc.org. “News 13 asked for a response from Mission Health, and spokesperson Nancy Lindell responded with this statement: “We are aware that this group submitted an op-ed to re-share their opinions about Mission Health.” (Lindell’s response to News 13 was identical to that which — upon request — she sent later to the Daily Planet.) News 13 noted that “Lindell also offered a fact sheet about the hospital. Included in the fact sheet were these 2023 statistics: • “It’s in the top 1 percent of U.S. hospitals for patient safety, per Healthgrades 2020-24. • “It had an 11 percent increase in employed full-time and part-time registered nurses. • “The registered nurse turnover was 14 percent, which was lower than the 22 percent national average.”

