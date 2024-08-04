2 charged with ‘ethnic intimidation’ as APD probe continues into attack of trio at library

From Staff Reports

Detectives at the Asheville Police Department have identified and charged two men with “ethnic intimidation” following an assault during a seminar at the West Asheville Library on June 29, the APD announced in July 16 and 18 press releases.

First, Michael Solomon Brocenos was charged with “ethnic intimidation” — specifically for his actions in the attack, the APD noted on July 16.

Second, Tyler Byrne Hackett Kelly also charged with “ethnic intimidation” — specifically for his actions in the attack, the APD’s July 18 release noted.

Brocenos is described as a white male, 34 years old, 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds.

Kelly is described as a white male, 33 years old, 5-foot-11, with red hair and blue eyes. “He is known to frequent the Haywood Road area of West Asheville,” the APD said of Kelly.

“Detectives continue to investigate and ask for the public’s help in identifying unidentified persons of interest” — and in locating Brocenos and Kelly.

In its two separate news releases about its “ethnic intimidation” charges, the APD stated: “If you would like to anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.”

The incident reportedly occurred during a workshop hosted by an outside group, Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair, in the library’s meeting room.

The incident sparked concerns and community outrage, along with a social media firestorm and confusion over what really happened.

Asheville police officers responded to reports of a fight in progress around 2:57 p.m. June 29 at the West Asheville Library.

Between 80 and 100 people were attending an ACAB seminar in the library’s conference room titled “Strategic Lessons From the Palestinian Resistance.”