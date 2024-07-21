3 attacked, beaten at Asheville ‘Palestinian Resistance’ event

Twitter From Staff Reports The Asheville Police Department is ““investigating an assault that occurred” during an Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair seminar on June 29 at the West Asheville Library, the APD noted in a July 1 press release. After allegedly being attacked, violently beaten and dragged outside of the library, accusations of antisemitism have been voiced by the three victims — two of whom are Jewish (David Moritz and Monica Buckley) and the third (Bob Campbell), a friend accompanying them, is a 79-year-old cancer survivor . In the aftermath and following a police investigation, Taylor Danielle Zarkin, 35, was charged with two counts of “resisting, delay and obstruct,” the release stated. “The investigation into the robbery and assault is ongoing.” The release began by noting that “APD officers responded to reports of a fight in progress around 2:57 p.m. on June 29th at the West Asheville Library, where between 80 and 100 people were attending an ACAB seminar titled ‘Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance.’ (“ACAB” was used to promote Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair, but the acronmym is often used among anarchists to denote “All cops are b-stards.”) The release continued, “Upon arrival, officers observed the crowd dispersing. They identified three victims who reported an altercation followed by an assault ensued while they were live-streaming the event on social media. The victims told officers another attendee forcefully took one of their cell phones, after which a large crowd proceeded to attack and assault them. “The victims suffered minor injuries and were checked out by EMS,” the release added. “We ask anyone with information regarding the incident or identification of the offenders to please contact the APD at (828) 252-1110. “You can also submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411,” the APD release concluded. Meanwhile, a follow-up APD press release, dated July 3, relating to the alleged attack at the library, stated the following: “Asheville Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate and are seeking to identify more persons of interest from an assault that occurred at the West Asheville Library on June 29. “The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has sparked concerns and outrage among members of the Asheville community. Asheville Chief of Police Mike Lamb and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer have issued statements regarding the recent assault.” The release also included the following statement from APD Chief Mike Lamb: “We at the APD remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing all acts of violence in our community, particularly those targeting vulnerable groups like our Jewish community. Our detectives are actively investigating this incident to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. “We are working alongside the District Attorney’s Office and we appreciate the information that members of our community have provided thus far to help identify the offenders. What’s more, the APD release included the following statement on the West Asheville Library attack from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer: “The members of the Asheville community deserve the right to enter any community spaces with a feeling of security. “We will not tolerate violence, either against or carried out in our community. “Asheville is a city that has thrived and honored the diversity of all its residents. “We will continue to do so and not be cowed by individuals resorting to violence.” The press release on July 3, and at least two others, included pictures of what the APD described as “persons of interest” in the case — and asked for those with any information to contact the police, emphasiziinging that the informant’s identify would be kept confidential.



