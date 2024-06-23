To help cut $6M debt, UNCA chancellor proposes axing of 4 academic programs, ‘curtailing’ 1; state review set

Twitter On the chopping block are... Ancient Mediterranean Studies, Drama, Philosophy, Religious Studies; Language and Literature to be ‘reduced’ From Staff Reports UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly van Noort — on June 13 in an update to students, faculty and staff — announced the university’s proposal to eliminate four academic programs (and to reduce one) as part of its efforts to reduce a $6 million deficit. Currently, UNCA offers 27 academic programs. The four programs that the university is proposing phasing out are Ancient Mediterranean Studies, Drama, Philosophy, and Religious Studies. The one that UNCA seeks to “curtail” is Language and Literatures. “After giving faculty the opportunity to review and respond, she will submit her plan to UNC System President Peter Hans and the UNC Board of Governors for review in July,” Asheville Watchdog reported later on June 13. “In April, as UNCA grappled with its fiscal crisis, it dismissed 12 staffers, and it previously put adjunct professors on notice that their contracts would not be renewed for the next academic year,” the website noted. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted Michael Strysick, UNCA’s chief university communication and marketing offficer, seeking a statement with further details, along with specifics on how this round of cutbacks will affect the debt — and he responded on June 13 with the following statement: “As UNC Asheville wraps up its academic portfolio review, or APR, Chancellor Kimberly van Noort announced today her proposal to phase out several programs. “That update is included below for your information. It speaks for itself, but it’s worth highlighting a few key elements: “• This review of UNC Asheville’s academic offerings was a necessary step as UNC Asheville remains focused, nimble, and sustainable. Regular reviews of operations — and strategic resource allocation to support the university mission — are foundational to university’s viability and long-range success. “• By acting now, the university will be in a stronger position to improve and grow strategically important programs and to explore new possibilities. Along with work under the Asheville 2030 visioning process, the APR will help position the university — and the communities that depend on it — for long-term viability and success. “• This chancellor’s proposal took shape following extensive consultation within the UNC Asheville community. It’s informed in part by quantitative program data and by context provided by departmental academic leadership. “• The UNC Board of Governors will take up the proposal and related feedback at its meeting July 25. Both UNC System President Peter Hans and the Board of Governors need to approve any program discontinuation or curtailment before it can take effect. “• No matter the outcomes of the review process, all current students will be able to complete their selected degree programs at UNC Asheville.” What’s more, Strysick concluded in his statement to the Daily Planet that “the university is continuing to post updated information on the Asheville 2030 webpage. It’s committed to transparency throughout the process.” In the Chancellor’s Update, dated June 13 and emailed to the Daily Planet by Strysick with his statement, van Noort wrote: “Following careful consideration of data, feedback, and UNC Asheville’s long-term needs and direction, I’m announcing today my proposal that stems from our academic portfolio review, or APR. “Specifically, I’ve recommended that the University phase out four of its 27 academic departments — Ancient Mediterranean Studies, Drama, Philosophy, and Religious Studies — and curtail a fifth: Languages and Literatures. “I want to share my gratitude for your patience, understanding, and input since I announced the APR on May 1. Reducing program offerings is a painful step, and this is difficult for all of us. The University remains steadfast in its commitment to the entire community and will fully support all students in the impacted programs and all impacted faculty members as we move forward. “That means all students in the impacted programs will be able to complete their chosen majors right here. Any impacted faculty will have advance notice of changes to their employment status and access to University assistance to identify new opportunities. “Like colleges and universities elsewhere, UNC Asheville faces a variety of challenges, including diminished enrollment as the traditional college-age population shrinks. We’ve taken — and will continue to take — strategic actions that strengthen our program offerings, competitive edge, and viability. It’s our responsibility to make the difficult choices that reinforce our ability to serve — and uplift — generations of students to come. “During the APR, senior leadership made every effort to minimize the impact on immediate operations as we look ahead to our longer-range visioning campaign, Asheville 2030. That collaboration will bring together students, faculty, and staff to plan a future worthy of all the communities that depend on the University’s work. The APR is a key contributor, helping alleviate immediate budgetary shortfalls and set a foundation for strategic reinvestments. “My proposal below, which will go before the UNC System Board of Governors at its July meeting, delves into the details, background, and necessity of this action, along with next steps for our community. Please also see my video message to the community. We’ll continue to provide updates via email and on the Asheville 2030 webpage, which also hosts my earlier messages. “I appreciate your support throughout this process, in particular for the support that you continue to show one another. Change is inevitable, but it’s up to us to determine what it holds. As we sharpen our focus and strategize for the University’s next chapter, together we’ll build the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient UNC Asheville.” In its June 13 story, Asheville Watchdog pointed out that “Van Noort’s communication did not provide details about the time frame for the changes — or details about how Languages and Literatures will be affected... “In a previous campus update, van Noort had said the university would provide a six- to 12-month notice to tenured and tenure-track faculty in advance of any change to their employment. Other affected faculty would receive 30 to 90 days notice, according to UNC System policy. “After UNCA announced its fiscal crisis in April, it dismissed 12 staffers, and it notified adjunct professors that their contracts would not be renewed for the next academic year. The financial shortfall stems partly from a dramatically shrinking enrollment over more than a decade. The enrollment decline has in turn reduced the funding from the UNC system. “Faculty and students are concerned about the university’s ability to provide an interdisciplinary liberal arts degree and to provide small focused classes with less faculty on hand,” Ashville Watchdog reported.





