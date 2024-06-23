UNCA declares itself neutral toward Gaza war protests. ‘Social justice’ displays? ‘Problematic,’ chancellor says ‘Social justice’ displays? ‘Problematic,’ chancellor says

Twitter From Staff Reports Institutional neutrality at UNC Asheville is the stance that Chancellor Kimberly van Noort has maintained since UNCA students began protesting against Israel’s war on Gaza in early May, the Asheville Watchdog reported on May 21 “Neither the university nor I, the chancellor, should interfere by taking an official stance,” van Noort wrote in a public update to students and faculty earlier in May. “Institutional neutrality promotes the open exchange of ideas and avoids inhibiting scholarship, creativity, and expression. Compromising this position carries great risks. “For us to make a decision of privileging some over others is really problematic for a university, where we strive to have this neutral state so students can express themselves,” the chancellor wrote. The Asheville Watchdog story added that “her adherence to institutional neutrality mirrors other universities’ stances across the country, which have experienced growing protests in the past few weeks. “Institutional neutrality also has been applied to other cultural issues on campus, including the Ramsey Library display of Black Lives Matter, Cherokee land acknowledgement, and LGBTQ+ banners – and comes at a time when the university system’s Board of Governors is considering removing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion positions and offices across the system.” the Asheville Watchodg noted. The story added, “In spring 2023, the banners were removed to allow repainting of the library and were not replaced. At the time, van Noort reported in public updates that the banners suffered from “expected wear and tear” from “time and the elements.” Van Noort told Asheville Watchdog recently that the decision to not reinstate the banners hinged on institutional neutrality. “For us to make a decision of privileging some over others is really problematic for a university, where we strive to have this neutral state so students can express themselves,” she said in an interview. “They can express opposition. They can express conflict. They can express disagreement in a peaceful, nonviolent, respectful manner, but it’s not the place of the university to take a stance in those conversations.” Further, Asheville Watchdog reported, “Senior Allie Daum said the university’s approach to the protests and removal of the banners ‘speaks to a very much larger issue going on with the anti-DEI policies that we’re seeing getting pushed and general changes to our institution that I find concerning because this has been a safe space for me as a queer person.’ “‘And now it feels like that’s getting deliberately pushed out and that we’re not as protected here anymore,’” Daum said. What’s more, the Asheville Watchdog stated, “Student protesters who met with van Noort on May 8 said they are unsure what she means by institutional neutrality.”



