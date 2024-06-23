Greenville tops new list of most-desirable South Carolina cities in which to move

Twitter From Staff Reports GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville finished first on a new list of the most desirable cities in which to move to in South Carolina, the Greenville News reported on June 5. “Snowbirds often flock to coastal areas like Charleston and Hilton Head Island to escape the Northern chill, but when it comes down to the data, these areas are no longer the most desirable cities in S.C. in terms of livability,” the GN noted. “Planning to move to a state with a low cost of living and great weather? If so, South Carolina may be your new place to call home.” To that end, the GN cited the recently released 2024 USA TODAY Homefront analysis that “ranked 26 cities in S.C. across quality-of-life metrics, such as activities, affordability, unemployment rates, walkability and quality of schools.” The Greenville News added, “The study’s findings revealed five inland cities ranked among the top five: Greenville was named No.1, Mauldin No. 4, and Spartanburg No. 5.” The Daily Planet emailed Greenville Mayor Knox O. White — the city’s mayor since 1995 and a Greenville native — a request for a statement on June 13 regarding his city’s success in recent rankings, but received no response. The newspaper also called his office on June 14 — and a representative said White was on vacation and would not be able to respond by the newspaper’s early June 17 press deadline. The GN report stated, “Meanwhile, the more coastal cities of Goose Creek, Hanahan, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Hilton Head Island fell to the bottom five spots.” Further, the GN noted, “On the other hand, when it comes to the top 10 cities for relocating to in the U.S., Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina, secured top spots, according to an annual moving trend report from PODS, a leading portable container company. The Greenville-Spartanburg area still pushed through, landing at No. 4 on the list. In a news release, Rich Schwartz, SVP of corporate operations at PODS, stated the following: “Last year, we noted the Carolinas were worth watching, and this year, they’ve not only taken the trophy as the number one spot for new moves but also broken a record. “On the flip side, we’re continuing to see a throughline where expensive metro areas are prompting Americans to flock to cities and states where the cost of living is lower, and the lifestyle is more balanced.” To that end, the GN asked, rhetorically,

“What are S.C.’s financial benefits? And where are people moving away from?” Responding to its own question, the GN reported USA TODAY Homefront’s “key report takeaways” as follows: • S.C.’s eye-catching architecture, natural beauty, and Southern charm make the state all the more tempting to move to, the USA TODAY Homefront report mentioned. Further, the GN noted, “What really makes it stand out to migrators, however, are its financial perks:” • Between 2022-2023, S.C.’s population grew by 1.7 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is currently the fastest growing population in the U.S. • Greenville is USA TODAY’s best city to move to in S.C. due to its affordable housing options for buyers and renters, as well as its top medical access. • Charleston and Hilton Head Island may be popular S.C. cities among travelers, but they ranked low in the report due to their high housing costs and high homeowner insurance premiums. • The report’s three bottom cities ― North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Hilton Head Island ― scored low in terms of cost of living, health care availability and walkability.