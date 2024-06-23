Travelers Rest listed among 15 best U.S. small towns for summer holiday

Twitter From Staff Reports TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Travelers Rest recently was ranked among the 15 best U.S. small towns for a summer vacation. the Greenville News reported on June 7. “Greenville has soaked up much national attention as of late, with mentions in Southern Living and USA TODAY Homefront,” the GN story added. However, on June 5, Travelers Rest announced the city's recognition in the magazine as being among 15 best U.S. small towns to spend a summer vacation in. In response, TR Mayor Brandy Amidon was quoted by the GN as saying, “This is an amazing accolade that solidifies what we who live and love TR already know. We are honored to receive this recognition embodying the very roots of our community.” Further, the TR mayor told the GN, “Our name literally says it all! Travelers Rest is a place to pause, rest, reset and enjoy a true small-town community. “The City of Travelers Rest has worked through visionary leadership and public and private investments to retain our hometown values, while welcoming travelers from far and wide to visit our local shops, restaurants, and natural amenities.” Meanwhile, the Daily Planet — seeking further comment on Travelers Rest’s surge in the rankings — emailed Amidon on June 13, and called her and left a message at her business office on June 14, but never heard back from the mayor by the newspaper’s press deadline early June 17. As for what the magazine said about Travelers Rest, it stated that Travelers Rest is one of South Carolina's “most idyllic.” small towns The GN added, “Travel + Leisure believes Travelers Rest lives up to its name. For over three centuries, the town has served as a rest stop over the Blue Ridge Mountains, said the magazine. The town is described as ‘one of the most idyllic small towns in South Carolina,’ now home to an estimated 8,400 residents. Those looking to escape from the city life will appreciate the mountain backdrop that comes along with Travelers Rest's scenic landscapes. To take in more of the area's upcountry beauty, visitors can picnic at Trailblazer Park, known for its lush greenery and hilltop views. “Visitors of Caesars Head State Park take a selfie on the overlook as the leaves begin to change in the Blue Ridge Mountains on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023...What is there to do in TR during summer vacation? “When dining in this small-town haven, Travel + Leisure recommends paying a visit to popular restaurants Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, Tandem Creperie & Coffeehouse, and Top Soil. Picking a place to rest your head for the night will depend on what you find comforting. “Those who prefer breakfast in bed and European-style decor can lodge at the Swamp Rabbit Inn TR. “If you are looking for a bang for your buck, Hotel Domestique just might settle the score. At the boutique style hotel, you can plan the perfect romantic getaway with amenities like champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and a hot tub. “And if you have room in the back of your car, bring your bike along for the trip ― Travelers Rest is part of Greenville County's Swamp Rabbit Trail, which can be accessed from both lodging options (at the Swamp Rabbit Inn TR, you can rent bikes on site).” In addition to Travelers Rest, the remainder of the listing of the 15 best U.S. small towns for a summer vacation (which were ranked in no particular order), according to Travel + Leisure, is as follows: • Narrowsburg, New York • Buckeye, Ohio • Addison, Texas • Adairsville, Georgia • Coronado, California • Bardstown, Kentucky • Abilene, Kansas • St. Michaels, Maryland • Dewey Beach, Delaware • Sheridan, Wyoming • Hermann, Missouri • New Paltz, New York • Bretton Woods, New Hampshire • McCall, Idaho