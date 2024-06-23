Rival men’s club arises amid ashes of HCGOP discord

Twitter Long-serving club now calls itself the ‘original;’ new club —reportedly — sides with party leadership

From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE — A rival GOP men’s club “that sides with the Henderson County Republican Party’s top leadership has been organized,” the Hendersonville Lightning reported on June 1. In response, “in its most recent meeting announcement, the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club pointedly called itself the ‘original’ men’s club and noted that it was founded in 2000,” the Lightning added. “That’s because a new club has sprung up, the latest sign of the conflict that has splintered the local Republican Party. The Western North Carolina Republican Men’s Club announced on Facebook last month (May) the kickoff of the club... at Sharewell Coffee, 2698-C Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. “‘Our mission in the Western NC Republican Men’s club is to unite our party locally, grow our party membership exponentially and shed a positive light on the Republican Party in Henderson County and other WNC counties,’” organizer Larry Shealy was quoted by the Lightning as saying. Shealy also told the Lightning, “We will work diligently to vote conservative Republicans into office in each and every election, and in all WNC counties.” The Lightning added, “The new club comes about weeks after a contentious Henderson County GOP convention followed by a special called meeting in which a few party leaders led by chair Brett Callaway ousted most of the executive committee. “At the called meeting on April 15, Callaway and a few other party leaders adopted a new guiding resolution for the county party; precinct chairs ousted from the executive committee members have aruged that the action was improper. “Michele Woodhouse, the 11th Congressional District chair for the GOP, told the Lightning that the state party had told her the move was needed to correct the party’s plan,” the newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the Lightning said Bruce Hatfield, president of the county Men’s Club, said the following about the WNC Men’s Club: “It’s Brett’s attempt to try to control everything. There’s a group trying to go back to Raleigh because what he tried to pull at the April 15 meeting is illegal. You can’t change the ‘Plan of Organization’ midstream. It’s not permitted. “So there is a group going to Raleigh to protest what he’s done and make them comply with the 2023 plan of organization. He’s trying to usurp the power of the executive committee and make it where it’s controlled by Michele.” The Lightning noted, “Woodhouse responded to Hatfield’s comments by sending the text of the state Republican Party’s response to the local party’s question about the county Plan of Organization.” Further, the Lightning quoted general counsel Russ Ferguson and Plan of Organization chair Dan Barry as wrirting the following: “Yes, the Henderson County Plan of Organization contains inconsistencies that must be rectified to be in compliance with the State Plan of Organization.” They cited three sections of Henderson County’s plan that were “out of compliance and inconsistent with the State Plan.” The Lightning then asked why Shealy would form a new Republican Men’s Club in Hendersonville, when one already exists, to which he reportedly replied via email as follows: “Great question! The simple answer is this: Our mission is to win elections by voting conservative Republican candidates into local and regional offices. Period,. “You can’t plan or win elections screaming at one another.”





