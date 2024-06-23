Beleaguered HCGOP tells ‘original’ Men’s Club to retrieve founding plaque from its HQ wall, noting it no longer has space for it it no longer has space for it

Twitter ‘Original’ club puts meeting focus onb parallels between problems of 1776 and today during review of Declaration of Independence





By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it HENDERSONVILLE — After two recent fiery meetings regarding collosal issues with the leadership of the Henderson County Republican Party, a contemplative program on June 8 was led by Don Hendrix, reviewing the Declaration of Independence and noting what he termed were "parallels" with problems in 1776 that are recurring today. Hendrix's presentation was hosted to the Henderson County Republican Men's Club, billing itself as "the original," at American Legion Post 77 in Hendersonville. Following his presentation, Men's Club President Bruce Hatfield told the attendees, "Those who signed the Declaration of Independence weren't just doctors and lawyers... Many lost their lives and properties." He also said that "two days ago (June 6) was D-Day we celebrate them. If we don't stand up for them, we'll live under socialism." In addition, following the unanimous vote by the Men's Club at its May 11 meeting to censure HCGOP Chairman Brett Callaway and ask for him to resign immediately, Hatfield said that the HCGOP contacted the Men's Club, requesting that it retrieve its charter plaque, claiming the local party no longer had space on its walls for it. The hour-long early-morning meeting, preceded by breakfast, drew 62 people. Hatfield, who served as moderator, introduced Hendrix, noting, "I don't know anyone more talented or more informed than our speaker today — not just on the Declaration of Independence, but he's also a biblical scholar. By the way, he's dressed as a '1776 patriot' for his presentation." Hendrix began his detailed presentation by noting that "I'd like to start out with a couple of biblical verses as follows: • Proverbs 29:2 — "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." • Isaah 33: 2 — "For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; he will save us." As for Isaah 33:2, Hendrix said that it influenced the thinking of the French nobleman Charles de Montesquieu, considered one of the great Enlightenment philosphers, who is associated with the idea of separation of powers, contending that the three branches of government should be independent. Hendrix noted that Montesquieu influenced America's Founding Fathers. As for those who signed the Declaration of Independence, Hendrix prompted laughter when he quipped, "It was a difficult time for them, as those who signed it weren't able to go onto Twitter anonymously." (Twitter, now X, is a free social networking site.) More seriously, he said, "When they voted on it (the Declaration of Independence), it had to be unanimous." Hendrix noted that, after the Declaration was signed by everyone on July 4, 1776, Benjamin Franklin said, "We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately." Hendrix explained that Franklin's words were a call for unity and solidarity among the document's signers. At that point, Hendrix asked, "The chief end of government is what?" "Secure our liberties," an unidentified woman said.