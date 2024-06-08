Spartanburg (No. 4) tops Hendersonville (No. 14) in ranking of the ‘Friendliest Towns in the South’

Twitter From Staff Reports Southern Living Magazine recently ranked nearby Spartanburg, S.C. — known as the “Hub City” — among the “Friendliest Towns in the South, according to a story appearing in the May 29 edition of the Spartanburg Post & Courier. Specifically, Spartanburg was ranked No. 4 on the magazine’s “Friendliest Towns in the South” list and — in a ranking released earlier this year — as No. 3 in the “Best City on the Rise” list. While Spartanburg’s nearby rival Hendersonville, N.C., was not included on the “Best City on the Rise” list, it did place at No. 14 on the “Friendliest Towns in the South” ranking. Spartanburg’s “Friendliest Town in the South” ranking of No. 4 was narrowly eclipsed — in South Carolina — by Beaufort. located along the coast, which snagged the No. 2 spot. The Post & Courier noted that Allen Smith, president and CEO of OneSpartanburg, which promotes tourism and economic growth, “said in a written statement that the distinction is no surprise.” Smith said in his statement the following: “We have many big city amenities but haven’t lost our small-town charm and the emphasis on relationships. You aren’t just a number here.” The Post & Courier also reported that the Southern Living article lists responses from readers who said that “Spartanburg city and library employees are helpful and friendly, and that passersby are talkative.” The newspaper added, “The city has experienced much growth and development in recent years. Its metro area is one of the fastest growing in the nation, and a $425 million downtown baseball stadium and mixed-use project is underway. Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice said, according to the Post & Courier, that the ranking is a great opportunity for Spartanburg and shows the work that has been put in from City Council, County Council and OneSpartanburg.” Rice was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “I just think it’s awesome. It’s a great opportunity for the city and is well deserved.” (Spartanburg’s population is 38,584.) Regarding Hendersonville, with a population of 15,321 and nicknamed the “City of Four Seasons” for its distinct seasonal weather patterns, Southern Living Magazine stated the following: “One of our favorite small towns in North Carolina, Henderson(ville) is a place that’s easy to love—for people and their canine companions. “Several readers noted how dog-friendly it is, especially downtown’s quaint Main Street. “‘Every person I’ve met there is so warm, friendly and accommodating. “‘The downtown area is divine, with each establishment being locally owned and operated,’ said one reader. “If that doesn’t put you in a good mood, time spent outdoors hiking and boating will. “‘There are tons of hiking trails, rivers and waterfalls,’ said one reader, adding: ‘The weather is very pleasant, not too hot or cold all year long.’” Hendersonville (a 52-minute drive from Spartanburg) bills itself as “the home to scenic hiking trails, gorgeous waterfalls, the State Theater of North Carolina (the Flat Rock Playhouse), and the Carl Sandburg National Historic site” (also in Flat Rock).