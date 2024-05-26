Buncombe faces $28.5M budget gap? Options under review, official says

Twitter From Staff Reports

In the wake of reports that, in its proposed 2024-25 budget, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is facing a $28.5 gap between next fiscal year’s projected revenues and expenditures, the Daily Planet reached out on May 14 to County Manager Avril Pinder for answers on how this happened and how it will be rectificed. Specifically, Buncombe Budget Director John Hudson told the commissioners at an April 23 budget work session that county spending is projected to grow by more than $8 million next year — to $444.9 million. Much of that increase reportedly stems from a proposal to add 22 positions, including nine more caseworkers and assistants in the Department of Social Services. In her statement in response to the Daily Planet’s inquiry, Pinder noted — through Buncombe Communications Director Kassi Day — the following: “As the budget picture starts to come more into focus, some priorities are shifting as revenues, specifically sales tax and intergovernmental revenue, are less than has been received in prior years. The $28M reflects department directors’ requests (that include service expansions) versus our projected revenues, not a deficit. We are also facing continuing inflation, school funding increases and slowing of other revenues. “The County, like your own household, must measure what to spend versus how to pay for it, and that means making some difficult choices. We are measuring expenses against income to ascertain what we can and cannot do. “Given the economic landscape both locally and nationally, staff conducted a survey of North Carolina budget personnel around strategies being used to balance budgets in FY25. “ To that end, the county manager’s reported continued by noting the following: “The top responses were as follows: 1. Personnel strategies 2. Deferring capital 3. Increasing tax rate “As we have done the last five budget cycles, we task our department leaders with developing a budget that aligns with the Board’s goals and priorities adopted in the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. “Our main priorities are funding for mandated services we must provide like education and public safety, which includes law enforcement, along with health and human services. “The Board, along with staff, will work through the requests and come to a final budget that is slated to be adopted on June 18. Our role is to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and we work hard to make sure every single dollar is accountable and goes back to serve our community.” Day, the county’s communications director, added at the conclusion of Pinder’s statement the following: “Next up, County Manager (Avril) Pinder will present her proposed budget to the public at the regular board meeting on May 21, and there will be a public hearing on June 4.” In its email asking for a statement on the budget gap from county manager, the Daily Planet noted, “We have had callers today asking why the county has gotten itself into such a financial quagmire — and how this situation will be resolved, short of a major tax increase on the residents. “How did it happen? Who knew about this first? How long have county officials known this? “Some of the county government’s critics have told our newspaper that this is all the result of the county’s practice of simply spending money to solve every problem, rather than cutting costs. Your explanation covering all of this would be helpful to those who wonder about what’s going on — and how this will be resolved.”



