Amanda Edwards? A no-show at CIBO candidates forum

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Three of the four aspirants invited to an hour-long candidates forum — hosted by the Asheville-based Council of Independent Business Owners — showed up and participated during a CIBO breakfast meeting on May 10 in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center. The lone no-show was Amanda Edwards, a member of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners who is running to be its chair, the Buncombe’s top leadership position. Edwards’ candidacy for the chair has been endorsed by fellow Democrat Brownie Newman, who is voluntarily stepping down from the job when his term expires after the Nov. 5 general election. (All of the Buncombe commissioners are Democrats.) Notwithstanding, the three candidates who did appear tackled a number of prepared-in-advance challenging questions. About 60 people attended the forum. The forum participants included the following: • Van Duncan, a former Buncombe sheriff who is registered as unaffiliated and vying with Edwards for the commissioners’ chair. • Jennifer Horton, a Democrat, who is running for the District 1 seat on the Buncombe commissioners • The Rev. Paul Benjamin, a Republican, who is running against Horton for the District 1 commissioners’ seat. The meeting was opened by CIBO President Buzzy Cannady, who served as th forum’s moderator and introduced the candidates. As for Edwards, Cannady told the forum attendees that she “was unable to attend” the forum because “something came up — she said....” In a CIBO meeting promotion emailed to the Daily Planet on May 6, the agenda stated the following: “Note: Buncombe County chair candidates Amanda Edwards, who has initially agreed to attend, notified us last Thursday (May 2) that she had a conflict and would not be able to attend. We will work to reschedule.” The forum began with a two-minute introduction by each candidate, with Benjamin chosen to speak first. “If your outgo exceeds your income, it will be your downfall,” he said in a reference to the county’s $28.5 mllion budget shortfall. “For the county, we want to bring common-sense solutions... My platform is about protecting the family... Avoid having the outgo going to places where it shouldn’t go...” Benjamin also decried what he termed the commissioners’ propensity to spend money to solve all problems, along with enacting in regulations, versus considering cutting costs and loosening regulations. “We know regulations take money out of our pockets,” he said. “I’m here for Buncombe County to bring wholeness and safety back to the family,” Benjamin concluded. Next, Horton said, “I’m a Buncombe County native. I’m a registered nurse. I know what strong resources will do. I’m committed to communities... I’m here against all of the odds today,” noting that she has succeeded in rising from a rough start in her life. Horton also recognized her husband, Kamali, who was in attendance at the meeting, noting that he “is my campaign manager.” The third speaker, Duncan, said, “I was your sheriff for 12 years in Buncombe County. I retired in 2018. I live in Leicester” and has “a wife and three boys — and I’m worried about the direction in which our county is going... We can do some things about public safety, homeless issues….” Referring to a reported $28.5 county budget shortfall, he added, “One issue is transparency. I think we’re in some budget trouble right now. I think that’s taking a lot of people by suprise, but it shouldn’t. One thing causing this is the ‘consent agenda.’” Rhetorically, he asked, “Are we ‘benchmarking’ the people we’re giving money to?” Concluding his rapid-pace introduction, Duncan asserted, “A third issue is ‘common sense’ — we’re going anywhere from a $30 million to a $13.5 million (budget) deficit....” At that point, Cannady began asking a series of questions — prepared in advance by the CIBO board — of the candidates. “What changes do you wish could be made to the appraisal process?” Cannady queried. “There is a process within that process,” Horton replied, adding, “I can’t think of anything to change” in the appraisal process. Duncan answered, “Like Jennifer, I’m not sure anything needs to be changed,. Instead, I think we need to set budget priorities. … I think if we control our spending better, and watch our priorities, then there is not so much pressure on the reappraisal to raise money.” Benjamin replied that the county needs to “make sure we’re not penalizing families. Otherwise, we will ‘spend’ our families out of the community,” with high taxes and housing costs. Cannady then asked, “The county has a focus in all of its processes. What does ‘equity and inclusion’ mean to you?” Duncan replied, “I think we’re talking about equal opportunity. I think we’re talking about everyone. I don’t think we’re talking about assurance of outcome.” Benjamin answered, “When we deal with DEI, we’re talking about bringing more divisiveness to our area. I think it’s all based on improving yourself. According to your stewardship... is how you (achieve) increase.” Horton said that, to her, “equity” means “equality for all.” Cannady queried, “What are the top issues the county will be dealing with soon? How will you manage them?’ Benjamin answered, “One of the big issues now is short-term rentals. Then you have corporate individuals, who are buyiing properties. So that needs to be balanced... We need to allow the free-market to balance itself. As you know, Buncombe is pricing itself out” of the affordable housing market. Horton replied, “The top three for me are: 1. education 2. mental health crisis 3. homeless issues.... My job is to collaborate….” Duncan answered, “Number one is core services. Number two is the homeless issue. Number three is education.” For the next question, Cannady began by noting, “The Buncombe County Health Department is a large recipient of ‘harm reduction’” funding. “It also distributes free needles to drug-users.” The moderator then asked the candidates to respond to his aforementioned assertions. “I definitely do agree with giving out needles, but I also think we need more resources, so we can see a reduction in those needles,” Horton replied. Disagreeing vehemently with Horton’s stance, Duncan answered, “Um — not in the way it (the needle exchange) is currently being done. They call it a ‘needle exchange.’ There’s no needle exchange going on. There needs to be an ‘exchange.’ It’ a big problem in the community We need to make sure we give help to those (drug-user) people....” Regarding the needle exchange, Benjamin said, “You’re taking away ‘personal responsibilty” with it. “Whatever you ‘applaud,’ you get more of it... We’re spending money on frivolous things that are not making an impact in our county.” Next Cannady asked: “The cost of living in our community continues to rise ... do you feel there’s a limit to the amount of tax burden citizens in our community can handle? And what is your plan to limit tax burden growth?” Duncan responded, “Yes, I think our community is near the limit. I think the commission has to set priorities....” Benjamin answered, “In keeping with the family (emphasis), I say, ‘family first!’ You just mentioned the needle exchange program, which just burdens our families more. So we need to watch each budget item and see where money is being mismanaged. We need to reduce the expenses....” Horton asserted, “I think there is a limit. We need to re-prioritize. Definitely, we should change how we do things.” Cannady queried, “The current county commission has agreed that it should change the way it handles debt. What is your feeling about the county adding debt — say with bonds? Do you think the citizens should go into further debt?” Benjamin answered, “Again, it’s a bad idea” to sink further into debt. “Our upkeep will be our downfall... If we made our environment more business-friendly, we could bring in more jobs.” Horton replied, “My understanding is the county budget has to be balanced.” Waving from the audience and catching Cannady’s attention, Commissioner Al Whitesides was allowed — briefly — to address the issue of county spending and debt, which he felt were not being fairly presented at the forum. Indeed, to the contrary of what was being said by candidates at the forum, Whitesides said Buncumbe has performed well financially through recent years and “has a top credit rating — and other counties (even) follow Buncombe County’s example.” As the forum resumed, Duncan responded to the question asked by Cannady before Whitesides spoke, noting, “I understand our debt service is supposed to double in the next five years. I believe Al is right about Buncombe County being an example” in the past, “but I think that example is fading... There needs to be a very clear strategy on how we recover that money.” Next, Cannady asked, “What changes to county zoning rules would you like — if you’re elected?” Horton replied, “I haven’t done enough research to answer that question.” Duncan answered, “No — I think we’re making it so hard on contractors” with county regulations. “If you want to build (in the county), it takes a year with an engineer,” which he termed highly costly. Benjamin replied, “The more we try to regulate, the more we stick our hands in the pockets of families. We need to reduce those regulations. A lot of the contractors’ hands are tied” — by regulations — in efforts to keep down housing costs. Horton then added, “ I grew up in Swannanoa… So taking regulations ‘off ‘will allow people to build” the cheapest and, possibly, most dangerous housing possible — “and I’m not OK with that,” especially “if it makes the situation less-safe for local residents.” Cannady asked, “In every area, county expenditures continue to grow. What would you cut?” Duncan replied, “You talk about cutting... My friend H.K (Edgerton) was talking about reparations…. So those are the things I’d look at cutting first. Not necessarily reparations as a whole....” In alluding to the need to cut costs in the non-governmental world, Duncan asked, rhetorically, “What do you do in your household” when expenses exceed income?” Benjamin answered that, in his campaign, the “key things” are “safety, security and education.” Horton added, “As for what I see as needing more funding... is mental health and homelessness.” Otherwise, “I need to do more research before I mention where to cut.” Cannady noted that “crime and homelsseness are increasing in Buncombe County. What can be done to turn this trend around?” Benjamin replied that homelessness, in his view, is largely a mental health issue. “We need to address” mental health. “They (the homeless) are being sent out of the hospitals and out into the community” and then often ending up in trouble again. Horton answered, “ I’m really excited to hear the other candidates talk about mental health because that has been one of my main campaign planks... We need to take care of our sheriff to make sure he has what he needs to keep us safe,” amidst the homelessness and crime crises. Duncan responded, “By most people’s estimates, about 25 percent of the unsheltered homeless are there by choice. We need to have laws on the books to stop people from living on the street. The best outcome is not to continue to live on the street.” Next, Cannady asked, “Recently, the commissioners have agreed with initiatives to curb the jail population....” Horton answered, “I believe in education — when you know better, you do better.... As for the needle situation, an addict is always going to find a way to get what they need. My sister lives in the projects and I see needles on the ground. If we take needles from these addicts, you’re looking for more problems...” Duncan replied, “The jail is there for a reason…. Forty percent of Buncombe County are fatherless families.... We need prevention, intervention, treatment and enforcement. If we’re weak on law enforcement, then we feed right into that cycle again… So we need to address those things systmatically in our community,” Cannady asked, “Affordable housing is a big issue in our community. What changes would you make to encourage builders to construct more housing?” Duncan answered, “We struggle with flooding issues.. It makes building affordable housing virtually impossible." Benjamin said, “Again, echoing Van, ‘impact fees’ raise building costs and, thereby, increase rents. We need to reduce regulations. We also need to invite in businesses that can pay salaries to families.” Horton answered, “I don’t think reducing regulations is the way to go. I think we’ll have to spend more money to fix more stuff.” Next, Cannady asked, “Would you commit to putting planning and zoning staff on a review timeline to expedite approvals?” Benjamin answered, “I think that can be done to expedite the process.” Horton added “Part of ‘mainstreaming’ is speeding up the process” Duncan asserted, “Is that a staffing issue or a regulatory issue? I think you have to review both of those... Or we’re going to invest in the staff. That’s going to shortcut the process, but how much more revenue will that bring in? We’ll need to look at the math.” Cannady asked, “In the midst of declining revenues and increasing expenses, what are your thoughts about using fund balances to pay for recurring expenses, like employees salaries?” Duncan said that “the reason we’ve got to look at our (county budget) funding imbalance is because of poor spending” decisions. “I think a 15 percent amount of fund balance is reasonable. Benjamin said, “If we look at where we’re spending money... where we shouldn’t be... We could cut back and not have to cut into our savings...” Cannady asked, “Do you favor an increase in spending for schools?” Benjamin replied, “Right now, people are walking (with their children). So I’m not in favor of increasing taxes for the schools. I say, ‘Cut expenses,’ so we can take care of our teachers.” Horton asnwered, “I think our children are the future of Buncombe County, And the teachers are important....” Duncan replied, “So schools are 38 percent of the county budget. I absolutely support the schools. I had a great relationship with the Buncombe County schools ,when I was sheriff — and I hope to have one as Buncombe County (commissioners) chair. Right now, we’re scrambling and we need to get away from that with priority setting.” The forum concluded with closing statements from the candidates as follows: • Horton said: “Thanks for inviting me here today. My emphasis is on common-sense solutions. I’m an indepent business-owner myself... My focus is community, mental health and programming — and what makes sense. I’ve been homeless here in Buncombe and now I’m a business-owner.” • Duncan said: “I want to finish up by talking about (the absent) Amanda Edwards. I think she’s a ‘good’ commissioner, even though we differ on some issues. I’m not running for Amanda’s seat. “If you like us both, you could vote for me as your chair” and if he is victorious, “Amanda will still be a commissioner. “On the other hand, if you elect Amanda as chair, then you will have a progressive left” in total command of the county, with likely continued big spending and tax increases. “We need to come up with what we can afford.” • Benjamin said: “I’ve coached and mentored ministers and police chiefs for many years… As a commissioner, I plan to bring common sense and biblically based solutions to Buncombe County, so that we can take care of our loved ones and our spouses. ‘Teamwork makes the dream work.’ We need to bring (public) safety” back to Buncombe.



