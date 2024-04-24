Pets to be allowed full-time in ‘reserved’ dormitories at WWC: Change aimed at boosting bonding with pets (even non-venemous snakes) — and peers

Twitter From Staff Reports SWANNANOA — Warren Wilson College is aiming “to become a pet-friendly campus,” the college noted in a press release on April 9. Specifically, “soon students at Warren Wilson College won’t have to leave their furry, feathered or scaly friends at home,” the release stated. “Beginning in the fall, the college will become a pet-friendly campus. “The pet-friendly policy allows for dogs (up to 40 pounds), cats, rabbits, birds, chinchillas, ferrets, iguanas, non-venomous snakes, fish (10 gallon tank maximum), hedgehogs, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, rats and small non-venomous reptiles to live with students in on-campus residence halls.” The release added, “School officials say they hope the new policy will help students adjust to college.” To that end, the release quoted Tacci Smith, the dean of students at WWC, as saying, “Transitioning to college can be stressful. By allowing students to bring pets from home, we hope to provide a sense of home and companionship. It will help alleviate anxiety and homesickness that students can sometimes feel. “The policy is also about making sure the pets are comfortable living on campus. We wouldn’t want an animal to have anxiety of living in a new, small place,” Smith noted. The Daily Planet contacted Mary Bates, WWC’s director of communications, on April 17 with several questions about the new policy and the ramifications. Responding on April 18, Bates emailed the newspaper the following statement: “We are hopeful that being a pet-friendly campus may recruit some new students, as well as improve retention among our current students. “We have already seen the positive impact that having pets on campus has made for our students who have emotional support animals. “To answer your second and third questions, we think the opposite will happen....” Continuing, Bates’ statement added: “Please refer to the quote that was in the press release from Warren Wilson student Madison Sircy: ‘I think having a pet on campus will bring more happiness and joy, and also more bonding with peers who know my pet and like my pet. It will also mean more bonding with roommates over the shared responsibility of having a pet.’ “Pets will not be with students 24/7– outside of the pet-friendly residence halls, pets are not allowed in other campus venues (classrooms, library, dining services, athletic facilities, friends’ campus residence, etc.) You can view the full policy, which goes into detail about that, here,” referring readers to the full policy, which is available online at www.warren-wilson.edu/student-life/pets. The Daily Planet’s three questions sent to Bates were the following: • “Is the ‘pet-friendly campus,’ including reserved dorms for students with pets, in essence a recruiting tool to build enrollment at WWC? • “With its planned new policy, does WWC see any danger in its students possibly bonding only (or mostly) with their pets, instead of bonding with other students? • “Could this planned policy result in the students having a lifelong addiction to having their pet with them 24/7 (with human beings coming in a distant second) — and does WWC see any problem with that... if pet addiction is the result of this policy? If people put pets over other people, in their hearts, is that a good thing, in WWC’s viewpoint?” Meanwhile, the WWC release about its new “pet-friendly campus,” noted that “a yearly pet fee will cover the building, upkeep and renewal of a pet park, pet ID tag, biodegradable bags, and events for campus pets (and students) to enjoy. “There will be specific residence halls reserved for pets. For students who do not want to live with animals, the school will provide designated pet-free residence halls. “Students say there is already a lot of buzz about the new policy, the release stated, and then quoted first-year student Madison Sircy, who works in the admissions office and gives tours to prospective students, ‘Every time we mention it on a tour, people are excited.’ “‘I think having a pet on campus will bring more happiness and joy, and also more bonding with peers who know my pet and like my pet. It will also mean more bonding with roommates over the shared responsibility of having a pet.’” Sircy noted. The release concluded by touting WWC as “a vibrant, independent college with an innovative curriculum that purposefully integrates the liberal arts with community engagement and work experiences to prepare students for not only professional success, but also a life of meaning.”

