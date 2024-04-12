New contractor hired to oversee HCA’s compliance with Mission purchase pact

From Staff Reports

Dogwood Health Trust announced Affiliated Monitors, Inc. “is the new independent monitor to oversee HCA Healthcare’s compliance with its 2019 purchase agreement for the Mission Health System” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on April 2.

Meanwhile, the Daily Planet — seeking her comment on the new independent monitor hiring — contacted Mission Health spokeswoman Nancy Lindell, who emailed the newspaper the following response on April 5:

“We look forward to working with the new independent monitor, and we are confident that we have been, and will remain, in compliance with the Asset Purchase Agreement.”

AMI took over the position on April 1, 2024, according to a Mission Hospital news release on April 2.

Dogwood Health Trust noted in the release that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office and HCA agreed to its selection, as required under the purchase agreement.

“AMI was selected as the Independent Monitor after a thorough and thoughtful RFP process,” Dr. Susan Mims, the CEO of Dogwood Health Trust, said in a written statement.

“Their focused experience in monitoring was a distinguishing characteristic that helped inform our selection. In fact, monitoring is their only business.

“We are confident that our region will benefit from their attention to community engagement and experience serving as the Independent Monitor in matters involving hospital transactions,” Mims wrote.