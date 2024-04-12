3 panelists field barrage of questions following panel talk on homelessness

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The unusually large turnout of members of the Asheville-based Council of Independent Business Owners and their guests blitzed — with questions — the three panelists immediately after they addressed “homeless issues” in a CIBO program earlier on April 5 at UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center. An estimated 100 people attended the program, which was moderated by CIBO President Buzzy Cannady. The Q&A session lasted about 30 minutes — and finally had to be called to a halt by Cannady because of the contraints of time. The three panelists included Scott Rogers, executive director of the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, better known by the acronym of the ABCCM; Rick Freeman, president of the Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods and a member of the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee and a nominee for the Continuum of Care Board; and Michael Woods, executive director of the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries. The first questioner was Van Duncan, who asked if the estimated numbers of those who are unsheltered in downtown Asheville remain in the 200-person range. (Duncan, a former Buncumbe County sheriff, is running as an “unaffilated” candidate for the chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.) In response, Woods said, “It’s not as simple as if you build it, they will come. Some may not have the mental capacity to be in a setting with rules. “So if you seek a society where there are no rules, there is not such place. That creates another situation from that standpoint. “Homelessness continues to change. We saw a drastic change in 2008, where there was a large increase of women with children — that’s still on the fastest-growing portions of population... “Since the start of COVID, our fastest growing population has been those who are older — and mainly women,” Woods said. At that point, Rogers added that “it’s more: ‘Why are you here — and where are you going? We’re all about building healthy and safe communities....” The ABCCM chief said everyone fails, at least occasionally, noting to the business group that “80 percent of entrepreneurs fail in the first year... But there are homeless people who also are looking, there is a transient group….. But we’re also a pathway into the community, or we could offer a diversion... Code Purple. So there are lots more strategies that could be employed, but Micheal (Woods) and I, and others, we live with these people....” An unidentified man asked for the panelists to share insights on “the root causes of homelessness.” Rogers noted that one root cause often is the result of “multiple traumas — loss after loss after loss — creating a domino effect… ending in a spiral (to the bottom). That’s a 10-year cycle,” wherein one reaches a point where he or she says, “I just want the pain to stop. I can’t cope with this.” Kristie Sluder asked: “What percentage of this population are active in addiction most of the time? How are we tracking sustained recoveries?” (Sluder is a candidate for the District 49 seat in the N.C. State Senate.) Woods replied, “Addiction is not a cause of homelessness, but I’d say close to 70 percent of those experiencing homelessness are somewhat drug-affected. I can’t tell you how others track it. Our tracking has won national awards. Our tracking helps people realize who they really are. Addiction is a major problem… So we do a lot of trauma work. Our staff is all mental health- and first aid-certified... In order for us to track it (addiction), we build communities within the Rescue Mission.” On a decidedly controversial note, Woods then asserted, “The other part I want to say is… not everyone who does drugs ends up homeless. So we have to be careful not to demonize those on drugs…. I will say I’m against what’s called ‘harm reduction’ by some in our community… They give out needles (syringes) behind our building” on a regular basis. “I have issues with people who give them (his homeless clients) needles — and NARCAN.” (NARCAN, aka “naloxone,” is a nasal spray has been approved as an over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment.) When Woods said, “That’s being OK with people being in body bags. We can’t be OK with that,” the CIBO audience burst into the loudest applause of the morning. At that point, going back to Duncan’s question, Freeman said, “We should know the numbers (of homeless in Asheville), so that we aren’t just ejecting someone out of the back of the system and wondering how they turn out... We’re all doing our numbers.” Further, Freeman said, “There’s a performance committee that looks at standards of care — and makes that information publicly available.” An unidentified woman asked: “Can we get ‘upstream’ and help that way — and help people divert before they get to you?” Rogers replied that “ABCCM has 100 beds (for the homeless) — and we’re adding lots of new beds. We’re the next step, when they come from Helpmate.” (Helpmate Domestic Violence Services is billed as working “with our community to eliminate abuse and fear by providing safety, shelter and support for victims/survivors of intimate partner domestic violence. “) To that end, Rogers said, “So the number of women that Micheal (Woods) and I are seeing – we call them ‘the abandoned women’ — they’re divorced or separated. Or they ‘burned their bridges’ and are trying to live in their cars....” Rogers noted to the CIBO audience, “For every new volunteer (with the ABCCM), we can serve 10 more (homeless) people.” Speaking for Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, Woods added with a smile, “We actually refer to the ladies we’re seeing as ‘God’s Daughters.’ We believe that they are precious — every single one of them. “We are going to be there to try to help them move forward. We’ve seen women devastated by divorce…. They are being ‘priced out’ of housing. We had one woman who couldn’t afford oil,” so she had to abandon her home. In ending the Q&A on yet another controversial note, Woods asserted, “The reality is that not everyone in Asheville who is homeless should live in Asheville. Housing is expensive (here). We need solutions to move people elsewhere...” His comments against triggered applause by many in the CIBO audience.

