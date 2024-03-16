Pardee Hospital (in nearby Hendersonville) announces plans for substantial expansion

From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE — UNC Health Pardee is embarking on “an ambitious plan” to double the number of primary care physicians across two counties, expand its market and bolster specialty care, Pardee President and CEO Jay Kirby told the Henderson County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 20, the Hendersonville Lightning reported on Feb. 21.

“Expected to take shape over the next two to five years, the expansion would add new medical office buildings on Spartanburg Highway across from Brian Easler Toyota, in Mills River and in Transylvania County — and add new operating rooms and specialists at the main campus on Sixth Avenue,” the Lightning noted.

“This is the single biggest thing we’ve done in health care since we built Pardee Hospital,” Commissioner Michael Edney, who serves on Pardee’s board of directors, said, according to the Lightning’s story. “The plan is the product of a strategic planning committee that worked for six months to examine the current health care market and project future gaps and needs.”





The Lighting stated that “the committee drafted a strategy to meet the needs not just of Henderson County, but adjoining counties and beyond.”





Besides Edney, the committee is comprised of Pardee board members, county commissioner Rebecca McCall, County Attorney Russ Burrell, the president of UNC Health’s statewide hospital network and its chief financial officer.





The newspaper then quoted Kirby, describing a threshold finding of the committee, as saying “No. 1, we needed to be a regional provider... By being a regional provider, we can bring in advanced care specialists that stops our citizens from having to travel to Asheville, Greenville (S.C.), Spartanburg (S.C.), Charlotte.”





The Lighting added, “To provide that, Kirby said, Pardee needs quality medical space.”





The newspaper quoted Kirby as saying, “Facilities will allow us to recruit the best and brightest to our community.”





Further, the Lightning noted, “The role of the elected commissioners as a partner in the county-owned hospital is key: They must authorize the borrowing of around $80 million to build the brick-and-mortar space where the new physicians will practice. Kirby likened this new effort to the five-party agreement that resulted in the health sciences building and Pardee Cancer Center.”





The newspaper then quoted Kirby as saying, “I don’t think anyone can say the partnership between Pardee Hospital, Henderson County, the city of Hendersonville, Wingate and Blue Ridge Community College was not money well spent.It’s amazing to see what happens when people check their egos at the door and do what’s in the best interest of the county. And that’s what we’ve embarked on over the last six or seven months.”





Kirby said Pardee already has expanded beyond its Hendersonville campus — into Mills River, Fletcher and Brevard.





To that end, he reportedly told the commissioners at their mid-February meeting that, “As you know, we’ve been invited into Transylvania County and we continue to grow and flourish in that community.”

The Lightning then reported, “Although he said ‘our priority is Henderson County,’ the strategic plan aims for a broader footprint.”





“We want to put primary care across our county,” the Lightning quoted Kirby as saying “The more people that use our primary care, the more will end up using our specialists at Pardee Hospital.”





The newspaper added, “Plans call for 40,000-square-foot medical office buildings on Spartanburg Highway and in Mills River, where Pardee owns 21 acres and operates a day-surgery center. Besides primary care, the new clinics may also have pharmacies, physical therapy, infusion therapy and other services.”



