UNCA’s $6M deficit sparking vast changes; huge faculty layoffs looming, media claim. School disputes reports of layoffs and that the word ‘liberal’ dropped from UNCA’s description.

Twitter From Staff Reports The University of North Carolina Asheville “will undertake several urgent measures in an effort to close the budget deficit by the end of June,” the Asheville Watchdog reported on March 7. “The $6 million budget shortfall facing UNCA is forcing a reorganization of the school, resulting in faculty layoffs, early retirements, and cuts to academic programs,” the Watchdog story added. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted UNCA officials on March 8, seeking comments on “the latest” in the school’s crisis, including the budget deficit, enrollment plunge, a reported dropping of the word “liberal” from the school’s official description — and related matters. In response later on March 8, the Daily Planet received an emailed statement from Michael P. Strysick, chief university communication and marketing officer, stating the following: “Have you been following updates on our new Asheville 2030 webpage? We intend it to be a treasure trove of information. “Chancellor (Kimberly) van Noort has not dropped the word ‘liberal’ from our institutional description. In fact, she frequently adds ‘and sciences’ — saying we are a public liberal arts and sciences university — which is a commonplace practice nationwide for institutions of our type. “We have also tried repeatedly to clarify that no adjuncts are being fired. Please read the first two entries in the Faculty and staff-related questions on our FAQ webpage. Really, the FAQs cover a lot of important ground.” Strysick’s March 8 statement — on behalf of UNCA — to the Daily Planet, then concluded as follows: “I would add that we have had a very robust response to our Asheville 2030 survey, with feedback from across our constituencies. " We will begin campus conversations about the submitted ideas after our Spring Break, which takes place next week.” • Meanwhile, the Asheville Watchdog reported on March 7 the following: “UNCA’s sharp decline in enrollment — down 22.2 percent from 2018 to 2023, the steepest decline of any of the 16 schools in the UNC system — is the leading cause of the financial crisis, the school’s chancellor, Kimberly van Noort, told faculty and staff in February. Total enrollment in the UNC system grew by 2.3 percent during the same period. “State funding for the campus is based on enrollment, and with fewer students, UNCA’s state appropriations have declined along with tuition income. One-time infusions from the state and COVID-19 relief funding kept the crisis at bay until now.” Roger Aiken, chair of the UNCA Board of Trustees, was quoted by the Watchdog as saying, “We didn’t see it coming at the time. There was such a convergence of one-time funds … Maintaining the experience was what we were trying to do as opposed to trying to go through a revamping of the organization.” The Watchdog’s story added, “UNCA’s board of trustees is the governing body responsible for overseeing the operations, strategic direction, and financial stability of the school. Aiken was appointed to the board in 2019. “Van Noort arrived in 2022 as interim provost under then-Chancellor Nancy J. Cable. “During nearly a year as interim chancellor after Cable resigned, she ‘knew that the enrollment was an issue,’ she told Asheville Watchdog. ‘Being on this campus every day convinced me that this was an incredible place that had so much potential … There is no reason why students should not be beating on our doors to get into the school.’” The Watchdog then noted that, “as per state law, van Noort has until the end of June to balance the books and eliminate the $6 million deficit. Expected declines in state support for UNCA in fiscal year 2025 would push the deficit to $8 million, the university stated. “An unspecified number of the school’s 61 adjunct (part-time) professors will be laid off, and possibly lecturers (full-time faculty on time-limited contracts) too, she said; the actual numbers will be determined at the department level. “Certain faculty over age 55 are being offered incentives to retire, and the school is reconfiguring its curriculum, moving away from humanities and toward more sciences in hopes of attracting more students.” Regarding the Watchdog’s report that UNCA has decided not to the use the word “liberal” in the school’s official description (a report the university denies), the website stated the following: “Van Noort is the school’s sixth chancellor or interim chancellor in the past decade, and was the first to be chosen under a new state policy that reduces the involvement of UNCA’s faculty and local trustees in the search process, while giving greater control to the UNC Board of Governors and UNC System president, all of whom were appointed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. “Although UNCA is the ‘designated liberal arts and sciences campus in the UNC System,’ according to the UNC System website, van Noort has dropped the word ‘liberal’ from her description of the school, instead calling it a ‘public arts and sciences university.’ “Van Noort’s decision to drop the word ‘liberal’ from her description of UNCA may appease Raleigh Republicans who have a distaste for anything with a liberal tag. But van Noort says the change is rooted in the evolution of the school’s curriculum.” To that end, the Watchdog quoted van Noort as saying,“We are beginning to talk about what it means to have this larger role of sciences in a traditional liberal arts and sciences institution.” Further, Asheville Watchdog asserted, “While van Noort said her No. 1 priority is to preserve ‘the student experience,’ her first cost-saving move was to reduce the number of adjunct professors, part-time employees who perform many of the same teaching roles as full-time faculty members but who are paid far less.” To the contrary, as noted earier in the Daily Planet’s story, UNCA spokesman Michael Strysick denies news media assertions that any of its adjunct professors will be fired — or that the school’s “liberal” billing will be dropped.

