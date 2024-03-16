2 Asheville councilwomen ripped for refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it That incumbent Kim Roney was the top vote-getter in the March 5 primary election for Asheville City Council, while refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings since at least October 2022, tells much about the clout and warped vision of American-hating voters who hold sway in the so-called “Paris of the South,” according to local conservative activist Jim Fulton. What’s more, Fulton, founder-president of the Asheville-based First Tuesday Conservatives, shared his dystopian vision of the city’s one-party local political scene during a March 7 telephone interview with the Daily Planet. And things are getting worse, in Fulton’s view (which he describes as conservative and patriotic), as Councilwoman Sheneika Smith (not facing re-election now) also recently stopped saying the Pledge. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted Roney and Smith — twice — via email on March 8, seeking their side of the story on their refusal to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of Asheville City Council meetings. Smith did not respond by the newspaper’s deadline. However, later on March 8, Roney emailed the following statement to the Daily Planet, regarding questions the newspaper had for her refusal to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. In her response email that preceded her statement, Roney asked that the newspaper print her statement in its entirety. Following is Roney’s complete statement to the Daily Planet, explaining her stance against reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: “At the beginning of Council meetings, I personally exercise the right not to pledge allegiance to the flag, but instead to invest in a hopeful prayer — for wisdom, for peace, and for the ‘liberty and justice for all’ that isn’t yet realized in our United States of America. “Let’s not be distracted from the important work ensuring housing, food security, health, and public safety for the people of Asheville.” In October 2022, Fulton voiced concerns over Roney’s not saying the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings, the Biltmore Beacon reported on March 7. And following the 2022 meeting, “First Tuesday Conservatives circulated a petition that gathered 299 signatures, urging the removal of Roney,” the Beacon stated. However, despite the petition, Roney still retains her seat. Meanwhile, in a March 8 phone interview with the Daily Planet, Fulton lamented that Smith is now not sayng the Pledge either and that he has been told that, by law, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is “optional” for Asheville council members. As to whether that is true, he asserted, “I do not know.” He added that he “never heard of public officials refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance... It doesn’t surprise me in Asheville. In Roney’s advertisement — on social media — there’s just a huge amount of immaturity there... “Roney’s been after the police. She’s a big Black Lives Matter official. And we have City Council members appointing BLM supporters to the school board and men wearing skirts... George Sieburg, the chair of the Asheville school board... He’ll be on the ballot in November because his tenure as an appointed school board member ends then....” So when did Roney start refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance at Asheville council meetings? the Daily Planet asked. “I first noticed it in September 2022. I wasn’t looking for it. I was looking for something else. I haven’t gone back to see how long she’s been doing it.... When did Smith start refusing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance — and why? the Daily Planet asked. “I didn’t even know she (Smith) was doing it until I saw Joe Maxwell’s article in the (Feb 28 edition of the) Biltmore Beacon” on the refusal of both Roney and Smith to say the Pledge at the start of council meetings. So why does this bother you?” the Daily Planet queried. “Well, I grew up saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day in school. In fact at the end of it, we’d also say, “God bless our flag! “But since I’ve been saying it all my life and I think it’s a proper tribute, particularly for those who have given their lives to the country.” He added, “It’s one thing not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting, but I think it’s also important to say why you’re not participating. I think it’s a slap in the face to those who have died defending the country... “I’m a conservative. I expect things to work properly. You’re not supposed to kill babies... My first objective is to make sure everyone that I can think of knows that it is happening and that I’m able to provide them with any proof. I think people need to know about it. I run a little newsletter. I think it’s disgraceful (for a public official not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a public meeting).. It’s wrong... If they’re voting for her (Roney), they need to know what they’re voting for... I’ll continue to remind people that she needs to be ejected” through his newsletter. “What I do know. I looked up meeting minutes from a recent DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) Asheville chapter meeting — and there were notes in their meeting minutes that they were looking for volunteers to help promote her (Roney’s) candidacy for City Council. “It’s an activist group. That’s what activists do. They ‘activate.’ She (Roney” has ‘folks’ (supporters) because she does ‘that’ for ‘them” — the socialists who back her. As for the primary election results for Asheville City Council on March 5, Fulton said, “C.J. Domingo comes in last (among the six who advanced to the general election)? A thing it says is conservatives either didn’t vote in the primaries — or they don’t do their homework before they vote.” (Domingo is widely considered to be the only conservative running in council’s Nov. 5 general election, which is billed as nonpartisan, although all of the members of Asheville’s all-female council are Democrats.) In returning to the subject of refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance, Fulton asserted, “It’s definitely an ‘anti-establishment thing.’ She (Roney) has a right to not say the Pledge of Allegiance. But without an explanation, your asssumption would be she is anti-flag, anti-government, anti-military... So she’s against a lot of what I stand for, which is law and order. “And it was just ridiculous that she was on the city’s public safety committee. (When Roney’s first term on the public safety committee expired, she was not appointed to serve another term.) So why is law and order so important? the Daily Planet asked. “I guess a big part of my upbringing was — ‘You’ve got to have order....’ Order is much better than chaos and anarchy. It allows people to thrive and be happier. If there are rules that we all follow and they enable us to get along together, then we should follow those rules.... That’s from the days of ‘Leave it to Beaver’,” a comedy series on television, which ran from 1957 to 1963. Fulton then asserted, “Those who are against law and order... are there to take my rights away from me. Look at what happened during the COVID pandemic.” It is a major problem “because that mentality breeds that type of authoritianism.” He then reiterated, “I don’t think someone on City Council should be on it if they won’t say the Pledge of Allegiance... She (Roney) doesn’t represent the views of an orderly society. Clearly, she represents a chaotic society. “I’d like to see some people on that commission (City Council) who reflect traditional values....” Fulton said. So does Fulton see anyone on council who reflects traditional values now? “Yes — and it is the one person opting not to seek re-election — (Vice Mayor) Sandra Kilgore. We have a fair number of activists on City Council. Sage Turner is a huge homeless cause activist. Sheneika — she is a BLM supporter and she was a part of this predecessor group to BLM.... At that point, Fulton said the biggest problem with his contention that both Roney and Smith are refusing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings is that “not enough Asheville residents know or believe it. “I polled people at a gun show a couple of years ago. None had heard of the matter— and I don’t believe those with whom I spoke believed it could be true,” Fulton said in concluding his interview with the Daily Planet. • EDITOR’S NOTE: Fulton noted that he launched First Tuesday Conservatives after what he termed “the 2020 fiasco.” For now, he said the group’s membership meets via Zoom on the first Tuesday of each month. He also publishes a newsletter. For more information on meetings or the newsletter, Fulton may be contacted online at www.firsttuescons.com or by calling (828) 348-4180.







