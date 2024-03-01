Inspection: Patient death in hospital hallway. Overall, 4 patients die due to missteps

Twitter From Staff Reports A recently released state inspection revealed alarming details of specific patient safety issues inside Mission Health, including at least one patient's death related to a lack of services, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Feb. 15. The 384-page report includes information from inspections by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in November and December of 2023. Those surveys led to a designation of patients being in "immediate jeopardy" at Mission Health. A letter from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid on Feb. 1, 2024, alerted the hospital that it was violating Medicare conditions of participation and was at risk of losing Medicare funding. News 13 added that it has “learned this is a serious and rare step for CMS to take.” Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted Mission Health for a detailed statement and response on the current “immediate jeopardy” situation, the impending resignation of its chief medical officer and related matters — and was provided the following statement on Feb. 23: “We are pleased that the state surveyors found Mission Health to be in compliance with the corrective action plan previously accepted by CMS, and who are recommending removal of the immediate jeopardy.” The Mission Health statement to the Daily Planet added: “We appreciate the expertise of all the surveyors present this week who took the time to thoroughly review our compliance. “We are also grateful to all of our colleagues who come to the hospital every day committed to giving their best for our patients. “We are especially appreciative of the countless members of our teams from numerous departments who came together over the past several weeks to help explore and develop ways that we could provide more expedited and better care in the Emergency Department. “The results of their collective efforts have been noticed by patients, families, and EMS—in addition to the surveyors. “We will continue to provide quality care to everyone who visits our hospital.” What’s more, in a statement sent earlier Feb. 23 to the Daily Planet regarding questions the newspaper emailed to the hospital, Mission Health stated the following: “Dr. Anthony Spensieri announced his upcoming retirement after 38 years in healthcare. Dr. Spensieri has been with HCA Healthcare since 2012 and chief medical officer for Mission Hospital since 2019. “We are grateful for his (Dr. Spensieri’s) excellent service to our hospital and our community. “We are pleased that CMS accepted our Plan of Correction and we will continue to collaborate with the surveyors through this process.” Meanwhile, News 13 noted that “that (CMS) letter detailed specific shortcomings — six to be exact. The North Carolina State Survey Agency found the hospital failed to meet conditions regarding the governing body, patients’ rights, the Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement Program, as well as nursing, lab and emergency services. “According to the letter, Mission could avert the termination by removing the immediate jeopardy conditions or coming into compliance with the hospital’s Conditions of Participation within 23 days from the date of the notice. “Mission Health confirmed to News 13 that it submitted it’s Plan of Correction by the deadline of Feb. 6,” News 13 noted. Mission’s Plan of Correction was required to include: The plan of correcting the specific deficiencies cited. The plan should address the processes that led to the deficiencies cited: • The procedure for implementing the acceptable PoC for the specific deficiencies cited; • The monitoring and tracking procedure to ensure that the PoC is effective, that specific deficiencies cited remains corrected, and that the hospital maintains its compliance with the regulatory requirements; • The title of the person responsible for implementing the acceptable PoC; and • A completion date for correction of each deficiency cited. Elsewhere, on Feb. 22, doctors, nurses and state leaders criticized Mission Health’s plan to correct concerns surrounding patient care at the hospital during a press conference in Asheville, News 13 reported “This comes as federal and state inspectors are in town, ensuring the hospital system is doing what it said it would in its Plan of Correction,” the TV station stated. Behind the slogan, “We will not lie down,” state Senator Julie Mayfield (D-West Asheville) was joined by multiple former Mission doctors and nurses, and patient advocates during the press conference. News 13 added, “Earlier this month, Mission Health was required to submit a POC to address safety issues after the Centers for Medicare Services told the hospital system it was violating Medicare conditions of participation” and “the noncompliance posed immediate jeopardy to patients’ health and safety.” At the Feb. 22 press conference, the contingent argued that the plan does not include a requirement to increase staff. “Hiring enough staff to do the work is rule number one, especially when you have the money to do it,” Mayfield was quoted as saying by News 13. The group contended that it held the news conference specifically “because several patient cases that resulted in deaths were due to understaffed facilities, particularly in the ER,” the TV station reported. “The nurses at Mission are not fooled by the paltry efforts HCA has done to remove the hospital from immediate jeopardy, but I promise the nurses at Mission will not stop fighting for this community,” Molly Senker, a Mission Hospital nurse, was quoted as saying by News 13. “We will not lie down. We will not be bullied. We will continue to advocate for the health and well-being of the people.”