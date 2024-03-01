Mission Hospital’s chief medical officer announces plan to ‘step away’ from his job

From Staff Reports

The top physician of Asheville-based Mission Hospital has given notice of his departure, effective March 1.

Anthony Spensieri, M.D., announced in a Feb. 8 email to medical staff that he will “step away” from the role at the 815-bed hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

The email was obtained and reported Feb. 16 by the Asheville Citizen Times with confirmation by Mission Hospital.

“As I reflect on the last 4 years at Mission Hospital, I am filled with gratitude for the collegial relationships and friendships that have ensued,” he wrote in a Feb. 8 email, the ACT noted. He said that he was leaving the hospital to devote himself to his family’s needs.

“On March 1st I will step away from my role as CMO at Mission Hospital,” Spensieri said. He did not immediately return a Feb. 16 call from the newspaper requesting comment, the ACT noted in its story.

The CMO biography on the Mission Hospital website states that Dr. Spensieri has led the hospital’s medical staff as chief medical officer since November 2019 — and leads the organization’s “clinical agenda and culture of safety.”

Dr. Spensieri previously served as CMO of HCA’s Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, Va., for seven years.

His resignation — sent to Director of Medical Staff and Credentialing Brenda Shelton — occurred one week after the federal government declared an “immediate jeopardy” situation at Mission Hospital, as the facility faces increased scrutiny about its clinical quality and operations.