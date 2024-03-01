Mike Lamb, Asheville native with 26 years on the force, promoted to chief of the APD

Twitter From Staff Reports After serving as Asheville’s interim police chief since December 2023, Mike Lamb was named the city’s permanent police chief on Feb. 20, City Manager Debra Campbell announced in a press release. “Chief Lamb has served the Asheville community for more than 26 years, rising through the ranks beginning as a patrol officer and most recently promoted to deputy chief in June 2023,” the release stated. The release then quoted Campbell, who said she was “pleased” to announce Lamb’s promotion, as saying the following: “In the course of his career, Chief Lamb has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership internally and a sincere commitment to working with the community. “He is a public servant in the truest sense. I greatly appreciate him agreeing to serve in the interim role and I feel confident the department will provide the highest level of professional police service under his continued leadership.” Meanwhile, the release quoted Lamb as saying the following: “I’m humbled to serve my lifelong community as the newly named chief of the Asheville Police Department. I continue to be grateful for the dedication of our department’s men and women. “Throughout my 26 years of service, I’ve cherished the opportunity to cultivate strong bonds within our community. Together, we continue the momentum to serve our community effectively and our commitment to fostering safety and prosperity in Asheville.” Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted in a Feb. 21 story about his promotion to APD chief that Lamb believes community relationships are essential to the department’s success. Specifically, News 13’s story reported that Lamb vowed, after his “surreal” journey from patrol to chief, that community-focused policing is the right direction for the APD. Lamb, who was promoted to interim police chief in December after then-Chief David Zack’s resignation, is the city’s sixth chief in a decade. “It’s surreal, coming up from within the agency,” Lamb told News 13. “In my 26 years at the Asheville Police Department, I’ve been very blessed to have served in a variety of roles from investigations, to patrol, to community engagement, to public housing, and I really appreciate the relationships that I was able to develop in all of those roles.” News 13 added, “Those relationships, Lamb said, will be essential as he aims to put Asheville at the forefront of community policing in the state.” Lamb also told News 13, “I think, sometimes, we can make decisions in a silo, and we don’t need to do that,” he said. “Relationships are the currency of policing, and, when we have good relationships, we have better trust in law enforcement.” Lamb graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School and, later, Western Carolina University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. The new APD chief has credited a community policing program, led by then-APD Chief Will Annarino during his senior year at WCU, as his inspiration to apply for a job to the APD. (Like Lamb, Annarino is an Asheville native and served as the city’s police chief from 1993 to 2004.