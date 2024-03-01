Lamb’s promotion to APD chief termed astute by FOP president

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The recent elevation of Mike Lamb from interim police chief to Asheville’s permanent police chief was a savvy move by city leaders that likely will result in major improvements in local law enforcement resulting in greater public safety, according to Rondell Lance, president of the Asheville lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. Lance, an Asheville native who is retired from the Asheville Police Department, addressed the promotion of Lamb and his perception of its ramifications during a telephone interview with the Daily Planet on Feb. 22. The Asheville-based FOP lodge, the first chartered in North Carolina, bills itself as representing more than 250 members of local law enforcement. “These members are made up of law enforcement officers and civilians from the Asheville Police Department, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, HCSHP (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Hendersonville Police Department), N.C. Probation and Parole, and many others.” The FOP president noted that he first met Lamb, also an Asheville native, when the latter joined the force as a patrol officer about 26 years ago — and that, through the years, he even worked side-by-side with Lamb at times, including when they confronted violence, head-on. “We (Lance and Lamb) worked on the same squad together when he first started — in downtown and (in) the north end,” Lance recalled. “Then he (Lamb) was on the SWAT team, leading it, and I was commander of the hostage negotiator team, so we worked together a lot. “So I’ve seen him (Lamb) grow. He became a sergeant. He came up through the ranks. He’s the prime example of what you’d want a (police) career to be. And he excelled in all aspects of law enforcement.” Going even deeper about Lamb, Lance added, “He puts his family first. You do what’s best for your family and pray about it and, if the door opens, you go through it. He was blessed to have this opportunity.” While Lance said he is aware that reports say Lamb was named the APD chief by City Manager Debra Campbell, he told the Daily Planet that he feels certain that Campbell consulted with Asheville City Council and got its backing before announcing her decision. With a note of enthusiasm, Lance asserted, “This was the best choice City Council could have made, considering their past history of bringing people in from the outside who don’t know the community or the police force. And they (the APD chiefs hired from outside of Asheville) don’t understand the history of what’s happened in the community… the bridges that need mending…. “That was a very wise, prudent choice that City Manager Debra Campbell made in elevating Mike Lamb. “Will Annarino was the last ‘local’ APD chief — and he stayed a lot longer” than the many others who have been hired by the city, including the five who have departed in the last decade, Lance noted. (Annarino, an Asheville native, retired in December 2003, after a decade in the post.) 'The community knows Michael Lamb,” the FOP president said. “He’s worked every aspect of the community. Not only does the community know and respect him, but so do the members of the APD — as well as other law enforcement agencies” around the region. “I know Michael will do what’s right — he’s made his name and his career. I think he knows what’s best… and will not just become political and follow what City Council wants. He will do what’s best for the citizens, rather than for the ‘political narrative.’ “My biggest concern is that he doesn’t get caught up in all of the political rhetoric downtown and get caught up in City Council and the interest groups. Again, I think he’ll do what’s best (for the citizens), rather than following a political narrative put out by City Council and special-interest groups.” Pausing, Lance then asserted of Lamb, “His special-interest group is the citizens of Asheville.” Then, speaking personally, Lance said, “I’ve been with him (Lamb) when he’s been assaulted and attacked ‘on the road’ — and he’s always done” the right thing as a police officer and kept calm. Again pausing, Lance noted, “The (local) FOP supports him 100 percent! He’s been part of our lodge” for years. So does the FOP president agree with Lance’s contention to the Asheville-based Council of Independent Business Owners, wherein earlier in February he said that most people in Asheville support law enforcement, contrary to the contentions of some activists? the Daily Planet asked. “Yes, the majority of the citizens of Asheville support you (the APD),” Lance replied. “It’s just this small minority in special-interest groups, which City Council caters to. And it’s the same with the citizens of Buncombe County....” In the last few years, “I’ve seen a change — and I think a lot of people saw how wrong it was to defund the police,” the FOP president said. As for Lamb, “he is at a stage in his career where he’s above all that — and can do the right thing,” Lance opined, as his interview with the Daily Planet concluded.