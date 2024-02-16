Political candidates recognized at pro-business group’s meeting

From Staff Reports

Prior to hearing a “report” on the Asheville Police Department on Feb. 2, the Asheville-based Council of Independent CIBO recognized those who are running for public office who were in attendance at the meeting.

Among the candidates recognized were:

• State Rep. Eric Ager, who is running for re-election to his N.C. House 114 seat.

• Terri Wells, who is running for re-election as the Buncombe commissioner for District 2.

• Kevin Frazer, who is running for a seat on Asheville City Council, as he said, “to give it a voice for business — and making sure water and police are OK.”

• Amanda Edwards, who is in her second term as Buncombe commissioner, who is running for the commissioners’ chair being vacated by Brownie Newman, who is retiring.

• Van Duncan, a former Buncombe sheriff who is running for commissioner as an “unaffiliated”, and “wants to support law enforcement to make sure they have what they need… Working on homelessness… and wants to make sure we’re spending our money in the way it needs to be” spent.

• State Rep. Caleb Rudow, a North Asheville Democrat who is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-Flat Rock, for his seat.

• Ruth Smith, a Republican, an attorney and a Weaverville resident, who is running for the District 115 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives.

In addition to Edwards, elected officials in attendance then were recognized, including Buncombe Commissioner Al Whitesides and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. Seated next to the mayor was Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell, the latter of whom was wearing a face mask.