Mike Lamb, a native, named Asheville’s interim police chief: City’s new ‘top cop’ says he welcomes collaboration with ‘all stakeholders’ to address Asheville’s public safety

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell on Dec. 18 named Deputy Chief Michael Lamb, an Asheville native, as interim police chief, a City of Asheville press release stated. “Chief Lamb has served the Asheville community with the Asheville Police Department for more than 25 years,” the Dec. 18 release noted. “He rose through the ranks, beginning as a patrol officer, and was most recently promoted to deputy chief in June, 2023.” The announcement followed the Dec. 15 resignation of former APD Chief David Zack. (For details, see story on Page A2.) Lamb, who recently said of law enforcement work — “It’s a calling” — was quoted in the release as saying the following: “I am honored to serve as chief of the Asheville Police Department, a role that allows me to give back to the community I’ve called home for my entire life. “I am deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of the men and women in our department. I am proud of the strong relationships I have fostered with the community over the past 26 years. “Together, we will continue to work towards making Asheville a safe and thriving community,” Lamb concluded. What’s more, Campbell, the city manager, was quoted in the release as saying the following about her elevation of Lamb: “Interim Chief Mike Lamb has proven to be an exceptional leader and we are fortunate to have the opportunity for such a seamless transition in this critical role. “With his leadership, the support of the entire organization and the support of a high-performing police executive leadership team, I know the police department is well-positioned to maintain the most professional level of service to our community.” The release added, “More information about the recruitment process for a new chief will be communicated as plans are finalized.” Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted the APD on Dec. 28, seeking Lamb’s comments — particularly pertaining to comments recently quoted in the Asheville Citizen Times — regarding possible collaboration by the APD with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on mutual concerns. Shortly thereafter, APD Public Information Officer Samantha Booth emailed the Daily Planet the following response to its questions: “Chief Lamb is currently out of the office during the holiday. However, he recognizes that collaboration improves efficiency. “Therefore, he welcomes collaboration with all stakeholders to include local, state and federal partners to address public safety.” In a Dec. 21 story in the ACT, Lamb emphasized that he “wants the police department to look different than it did under former Chief David Zack in one key way: community engagement.” The ACT story also reported, “Lamb said he also intends to continue the focus on improving officer training, compensation and staffing levels, as well as working collaboratively with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office... “The new interim chief ― whose salary has since been increased from $157,000 to $173,250 ― said he, his wife and two kids, always knew it was a possibility that he’d be chief one day, but it was still a surprise when he broke the news. When asked if he would like to turn the interim title into a permanent one, he said he’d be honored.” To that end, the ACT quoted Lamb as saying, “I would be honored to serve in a full-time role as chief of police. I think it helps with the continuity of leadership.”

