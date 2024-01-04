Asheville Daily Planet
RSS Facebook
Noting APD’s transition, sheriff ‘pauses’ his $186K request to patrol downtown Asheville
Thursday, 04 January 2024 20:10

From Staff Reports 

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has “paused” its request for $186,000 in taxpayer money to cover weekend patrols by deputies in downtown Asheville following the sudden resignation of former Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack on Dec. 15, according a Dec. 26 story in the Asheville Citizen Times, citing Housing Authority chief David Nash as its source.

The ACT reported that Nash said he learned about the pause during a recent conversation with Sheriff Quentin Miller, who, Nash said, noted his desire first to talk about the proposal with APD Interim Chief Mike Lamb. Nash said he asked to join those conversations — and that Miller obliged.

Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted the sheriff’s office on Oct. 28, seeking a statement from, or a brief telephone interview with, the sheriff on possibilities for collaboration with Lamb on matters of mutual law enforcement interest — and  about the status of the sheriff’s request for $186,000 to patrol downtown Asheville.


Shortly thereafter, Aaron Sarver, public affairs director for the BCSO, emailed the Daily Planet later that day with the following statement:


“The Sheriff’s Office will present the funding request to the county commissioners at their meeting on January 16.


“Sheriff Miller will not be commenting further on this request prior to that meeting.”


In a Dec. 5 briefing, BCSO representatives delivered a 72-page report to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, requesting that the county board allocate $186,000 for six deputies to patrol downtown Asheville on Friday and Saturday evenings through the 2024 fiscal year.


As part of that request, one law enforcement official would work in the county’s Real Time Intelligence Center.
 



 


contact | home

Copyright ©2005-2015 Star Fleet Communications

224 Broadway St., Asheville, NC 28801 | P.O. Box 8490, Asheville, NC 28814
phone (828) 252-6565 | fax (828) 252-6567

a Cube Creative Design site