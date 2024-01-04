Noting APD’s transition, sheriff ‘pauses’ his $186K request to patrol downtown Asheville

Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted the sheriff’s office on Oct. 28, seeking a statement from, or a brief telephone interview with, the sheriff on possibilities for collaboration with Lamb on matters of mutual law enforcement interest — and about the status of the sheriff’s request for $186,000 to patrol downtown Asheville.
Shortly thereafter, Aaron Sarver, public affairs director for the BCSO, emailed the Daily Planet later that day with the following statement:
“The Sheriff’s Office will present the funding request to the county commissioners at their meeting on January 16.
“Sheriff Miller will not be commenting further on this request prior to that meeting.”
In a Dec. 5 briefing, BCSO representatives delivered a 72-page report to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, requesting that the county board allocate $186,000 for six deputies to patrol downtown Asheville on Friday and Saturday evenings through the 2024 fiscal year.
As part of that request, one law enforcement official would work in the county’s Real Time Intelligence Center.