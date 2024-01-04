Noting APD’s transition, sheriff ‘pauses’ his $186K request to patrol downtown Asheville

From Staff Reports

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has “paused” its request for $186,000 in taxpayer money to cover weekend patrols by deputies in downtown Asheville following the sudden resignation of former Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack on Dec. 15, according a Dec. 26 story in the Asheville Citizen Times, citing Housing Authority chief David Nash as its source.

The ACT reported that Nash said he learned about the pause during a recent conversation with Sheriff Quentin Miller, who, Nash said, noted his desire first to talk about the proposal with APD Interim Chief Mike Lamb. Nash said he asked to join those conversations — and that Miller obliged.