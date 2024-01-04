Ultimately, Chief Zack resigns rather than retires from APD; Lamb praises him for putting unit ‘in a good place to move on’ ‘‘

Twitter From Staff Reports While David Zack announced on Dec. 12 his intention to retire after three years as the chief of the Asheville Police Department, he ended up resigning. Specifically, Zack, 61, submitted his letter of resignation on Dec. 15. “The resignation was for him to stop working on Dec. 15,” city spokesman Jessica Hughes was quoted as saying by the Asheville Citizen Times in a Dec. 20 story. In Zack’s place, City Manager Debra Campbell named Deputy Chief Mike Lamb as Ashevile’s interim police chief. As for Zack’s departure, the ACT reported on Dec. 21 that “This all happened last week (mid-Decemer) while Lamb was on his annual leave, though he said he spent ‘a lot of time on the phone.’ “‘It was a surprise. We were looking probably more at another year or two that Chief Zack would stay,’ Lamb said. ‘We knew it was going to come at some point, because his goal that he stated several times, was that he wanted the next chief to come from within.’ “Lamb said Zack’s plan was to build up his executive staff, like a sort of ‘line of succession,’ to be able to fill that role whenever it became available, ‘depending on what the city needed. “‘While it was sudden, between the leadership training, working collaboratively with the fire department, especially doing a lot of emergency planning, I think he has set us up to where we’re in a good place to move on and continue excelling as an agency,” Lamb said,” according to the ACT.