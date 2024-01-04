Elvis’ Graceland tops list of Best Holiday Historic Home Tours, as Asheville’s famed Biltmore House finishes in 10th (last) place: USA Today poll based on panel nominations, followed by readers’ votes online

Twitter From Staff Reports

In a poll result that surely is a shocker to Asheville locals, the Biltmore House was ranked No 10 out of 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice poll of the Best Holiday Historic Home Tour, which was released in December. Instead, the No 1 spot was claimed by what the Asheville Citizen Times in a Dec. 27 story described as “another beloved Southern destination,” Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. — the former estate of the late Elvis Presley that now is featuring Christmas artifacts from the Presley family. Rock ‘n’ roll singer-guitarist Elvis Presley (who died in 1977 at age 42) and his family are buried at the Meditation Garden at Graceland. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted the Biltmore Estate on Dec. 28, seeking a response to the poll. Specifically, the newspaper sought a statement from, or phone interview with, a Biltmore official regarding the estate’s viewpoint on Graceland being ranked No. 1 — and the Biltmore House, last (at No. 10) — on the recently released list of USA Today’s Best Holiday Historic Home Tours. Further, the newspaper was seeking a Biltmore offical to address whether the poll’s results are legitimate. In response, LeeAnn Donnelly, senior public relations manager at Biltmore Estate, emailed back the following statement to the Daily Planet later that day: “Unfortunately, we have no one in the office this week to respond to your question, especially given the late notice to meet your deadline.” The complete Best Holiday Historic Home Tour list for 2023 was as follows: 1. Graceland, Memphis, Tenn. 2. The Christmas Mansion, formerly Stetson Mansion, DeLand, Fla. 3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Akron, Ohio 4. Meadow Brook Hall, Rochester, Mich. 5. Glensheen Mansion, Duluth, Minn. 6. Brucemore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 7. Newport Mansions, Newport, R.I. 8. Trail End, Sheridan, Wyo. 9. Filoli Historic House and Garden, Woodside, Calif. 10. Biltmore House, Asheville. USA Today, which sponsored the poll, is the flagship newspaper of Gannett Co. Inc., which owns the Asheville Citizen Times, as well as (regionally) the Hendersonville Times-News, The Greenville (S.C.) News and the Spartanburg (S.C.) Herald-Journal. Regarding the Biltmore House, the poll stated the following about its last-place finisher: “On Christmas Eve of 1895, George Vanderbilt officially opened his 250-room French Renaissance chateau in Asheville, North Carolina, to family and friends. Vanderbilt passed away in 1914 at age 51, but Biltmore is still owned by the descendants and is the largest privately owned home in the country. A variety of tours offer a glimpse into America’s Gilded Age, with special emphasis this time of year on Biltmore Christmas traditions.”

