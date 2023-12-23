After just 3 yrs., Asheville police chief announces retirement

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville Police Chief David Zack of the Asheville Police Department announced to police leadership on Dec. 12 his intention to retire from Asheville law enforcement, a City of Asheville press release announced later on Dec. 12. There is no timeline yet on his departure. “Chief Zack has served the Asheville community since February 2020,” the city’s release noted. “In his tenure, Chief Zack has overseen initiatives in public safety, including enhanced investments to retain talent and recruit new staff. These investments ensure continued excellent service to the community.” Zack, 61, was quoted in the release as saying the following: “I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest appreciation to all the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts in overcoming the challenges we have faced together. “Their commitment to our shared mission has been invaluable. I would also like to express my gratitude to the city manager’s office and the mayor and City Council for their continuous support, which has played a pivotal role in our accomplishments. Thank you all for your commitment to our team and the community we serve.” City Manager Debra Campbell is working with Zack and other APD leadership on a transition plan, the city’s release concluded. The city’s press release concluded by noting, “Additional details will be shared as the transition plan is finalized.” During a recess in City Council’s meeting on the night of Dec. 12, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) spoke with Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer about Zack’s retirement announcement. “He has served our community well — and especially to the men and women of the police department,” Manheimer was quoted as telling News 13, regarding Zack. “I had an inkling that this might be on the horizon,” Manheimer also told News 13. “I didn’t expect him... you know he’s 61 years old — I didn’t expect him to do this forever and ever. So, in that sense, I’m not surprised and I don’t begrudge anyone ready to retire.” News 13 then reported that “Manheimer said there are two deputy chiefs who have been with the police department for a very long time, so she knows the city is in good hands and will have leadership continuity.” (The APD’s two deputy chiefs are Michael “Mike” Lamb and Jackie Stepp.)

