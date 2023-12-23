Buncombe sheriff seeks $186K to boost patrols in troubled downtown Asheville

Twitter From Staff Reports The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 5 asked the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners for $186,000 to add more deputy patrols in downtown Asheville on Friday and Saturday nights. Regarding Miller’s request, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted, “Downtown safety has been a big priority for local law enforcement, specifically within the last calendar year.” “This has now really become an issue for our business-owners and their employees,” News 13 quoted Miller as telling the commissioners at their meeting in downtown Asheville. “Miller’s team requested $186,000 from the county to place more deputies downtown from now until June 2024,” News 13 noted. “‘What we’ve heard from our merchants downtown is that they want a consistent presence, specifically at night and on weekends,’ Chief Deputy Herbert Blake said. “If approved, the initiative would see teams of two deputies patrolling the downtown streets from 5 to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The sheriff’s office conducted a similar operation last spring. “On top of the request, sheriff’s office officials said they would work in tandem with the Asheville Police Department.” News 13 then quoted Miller as saying, “When we speak with the city, they say they have this under control. And that’s not the message that we’re getting from the business owners and the workers who work downtown.” The TV station also reported that the “APD executed a downtown safety initiative over the summer. In October, Asheville police reported to city council that violent crime downtown had decreased. “If county commissioners approve the additional funding for the sheriff’s office, the increased patrols would not require more officers to be hired. Coverage would be part of secondary assignments, officials said, according to News 13, which added, “Commissioners said they need more time to review the proposal before voting on it. “We’re just trying to do what’s best for our community,” Miller was quoted as saying. “We’re trying to bring everyone to the table to work together to find solutions we all can live with.” The sheriff also said his office is flexible with a start date for the initative. “The Asheville Police Department declined to comment on the sheriff’s office proposal,” the TV station noted. At the end of News 13’s story, the following comments were received: • WindRidge — “A disconnect between city council and business owners? “They are busy with developers trying to find more mountain vistas or historical areas to sell. “Your progressive liberal leaders are greedy.” • PisgahForestTime — “Let the hotels pay for it.” • DaMike — “I thought everyone was wanting to defund the police....” • path0206 — “Collect from the city — they have money to burn.” • Heavycloud — “It takes an hour to get a police response in the county…if one ever comes. Lack of resources, you know. But LOTS of resources for crime-ridden TrAshville. The lib pervs really know how to run a city.” • Randito — “Why is the County Policing Downtown?????? That money needs to come from City Budget not the county......... All the Alphabet Liberal Dem voters that put the city Idiots in Charge should pay for the fallout.”