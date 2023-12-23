N.C. receives $3.5M to study reopening old train routes, including to Asheville (and to Wilmington)

Twitter From Staff Reports ALEIGH — The Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 8 awarded the NCDOT seven grants totaling $3.5 million to be used to begin the planning process for developing passenger services on several rail corridors, including between Asheville and Salisbury, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced in a Dec. 11 press release. What’s more, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported that “a section with a stop in Asheville could be next on the list” — along with a separate section to Wilmington. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Cooper here on Dec.11 morning to promote a historic bipartisan investment in transportation. Also, they noted that North Carolina will receive a $1.09 billion discretionary federal grant to design and build the first segment of the S-Line, a high-performance passenger rail line. “This billion dollars of funding (nationwide) really takes down one of the biggest obstacles to the development of this route,” Buttigieg noted. “There’s always more pieces that go into it just as there are some pieces that we’ve already done through other grant programs to lay the groundwork for it. But with this, that really key connector comes into place that makes so many other things possible,” Buttigieg said. Meanwhile, Cooper, the governor, said in a press release in early December, “This is great news and underscores our successful efforts to build a transportation system that works for all North Carolinians “The S-Line is a critical project that will provide fast, frequent and reliable service connecting North Carolina, Virginia and the Northeast. It extends our already popular passenger rail service between Charlotte and Raleigh and provides people, especially those in underserved areas, a safe, convenient and inexpensive way to get where they’re going.” The FRA’s award to NCDOT is part of the Corridor Identification and Development program. The seven grants will be used to begin the planning process for developing passenger services on rail corridors between: • Charlotte and Atlanta • Charlotte and Kings Mountain • Charlotte and Washington D.C. • Fayetteville and Raleigh • Wilmington and Raleigh • Winston-Salem and Raleigh • Salisbury and Asheville Meanwhile, News 13 noted, “The news comes as the NC By Train passenger rail service is experiencing record-breaking ridership, according to the governor’s office. Helping drive the increased ridership are many new state services, including the expansion of the passenger rail service to five daily round trips between Charlotte and Raleigh. “Offering more passenger rail services along the S-Line will bring even greater benefits to North Carolina for decades to come,” NCDOT’s Rail Division Director Jason Orthner said in the news release. “Adding to our existing passenger rail service will save people more time and money, make travel more efficient and comfortable, and will help reduce congestion on our highways.”

