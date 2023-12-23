Chief leaving APD better than it was, FOP leader says

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it As for the breaking news of the impending retirement of Asheville Police Chief David Zack, local Fraternal Order of Police President Rondell Lance told the Daily Planet in Dec. 14 and 16 telephone interviews that “we’ve known for the last year — or year and a half — that he was leaving. We (local police) knew that.... Lance reiterated, “It was no surprise to the FOP or to any of the officers in the (Asheville) police department. “They’d been talking about that for the last seven or eight months — and what’s going to be done for the next chief... We knew he (Zack) was going to retire.” (Lance leads Asheville’s Harold C. Enloe FOP Lodge 1, which claims more than 250 members, comprising law enforcement officers and civilians from the Asheville Police Department, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, N.C. Probation and Parole and many others.) Even though Zack is only 61 years old, Lance noted that, easily, “he has his 30 years in” to qualify for retirement benefits, so he could retire at any time. So what are the APD chief’s future plans? the Daily Planet asked. “I don’t know whether he plans to stay here,” Lance replied. “I’m sure a year ago when he was weighing in (on his future at the APD), I’m sure some of that weighed in....” Then, Lance reiterated, “It (Zack’s retirement announcement) was no surprise to any of us” in local law enforcement circles. “I can’t say whether the mayor (Esther Manheimer) or city manager (Debra Campbell) knew all along.... “I will say he (Zack) has made some changes at the department — and I think the department is better off than it has been in a long time... certainly better off than when he got here.” In what ways did Zack make improvements at the APD? the Daily Planet asked. “One was the promotional process,” Lance answered. “So the officers have a ‘say’ on revamping the promotional process. Also, they got some benefits that they didn’t have before. And he started a community outreach unit....” Rhetorically, Lance asked, “Are they still short (of manpower)?” In answering his own question, the FOP leader said, “Yes, as are many (police units) across the United States. But they’re slowly building up with the rookie classes. But it’s going to take four, five, six years to get back at that level (where staffing was previously), with all the training involved.... “The only thing is, we think this is a great opportunity for the city manager and council to hire from within the ranks, instead of going outside and hiring someone who is not familiar with the unit and the community.” At that point, Lance spoke favorably about APD Deputy Chief Michael “Mike” Lamb, whom, he said, “I’d think he’d be the acting chief until they decide on a new one.” Further, Lance asserted, “He’s come up through the ranks and knows what has gone on and what needs to be done and he’s ‘second in charge.’ Lamb has been here a long time. He’s a great guy. I don’t know who else is eligible to be even ‘acting chief.’ As far as chief, I’m sure there are several people at the APD who’d be eligible. I’d say he (Lamb) would be the most probable choice.” So how does Lance view the chances of the other APD deputy chief, Jackie Stepp, being named the new city police chief? the Daily Planet asked. “Jackie Stepp just got promoted about a month or two ago,” Lance replied. “She came up through the ranks and has been here a long time... “They’re both qualified candidates,” he said of Lamb and Stepp, but “right now, he (Lamb) is second in command and has been for a while. He’s familiar with that role. Michael’s been in that position longer than her, but either of them would be good candidates.” Next, the Daily Planet asked Lance for his viewpoint on the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office request for $186,000 to boost downtown Asheville patrols on weekends. “Well, my view is I don’t think it’s needed,” Lance replied. “I think the Asheville Police can handle all of the issues downtown. They don’t need any outside help. They’re not asking for it. I think things are improving downtown... “My thing would be... I don’t see a good reason for it, other than having money to spend. I’m pretty sure the city’s not asking for that. I know that the APD is not asking for that. So it’s the sheriff’s office” that asking for the money.” Further, Lance said of the APD’s position on the sheriff’s request, “‘We’ve got this! It’s our jurisdiction!’ “Technically, the sheriff has jurisdiction over all of Buncombe County (including Asheville), but as far as going in there to ‘do’ downtown,” the move strikes Lance as unneeded. “Also, the sheriff’s office is short-handed, too — and where are they going to find people to do this (to cover the weekend patrols downtown)? Are they going to pay overtime? “To me, honestly, it does feel like a political move. Because the (Asheville) police department hasn’t asked for their help on this. So why are they going in? And they’re going to have to get this money from the county taxpayers. I don’t see the benefit of it. I don’t see it as anything more than a political ploy. What other areas is he (Sheriff Quentin Miller) going to ask to cover in the city?” The sheriff recently “brought in two people to be ‘advisors’ — cut one of them out — and use that money” instead of leaning on the taxpayers, for the downtown patrols. In essence, Lance said the situation looks like the sheriff sees the APD as hapless in dealing with downtown crime issues, thinking the city police are asking him: ‘Give me advice because I don’t know what to do.’” The FOP leader said that that definitely is not the attitude of the APD. “There’s been talk for a while, where the county would have a metro department covering both the county and city with one unit. That could be one reason — moving toward that,” with the addition of the sheriff’s downtown patrols. “The second avenue could be: ‘Hey, let me come in and we can fix a problem the city can’t handle.’ The other thing is: I can get more money for my (sheriff’s) officers… “From the outside looking in, if I was a county resident, I’d wonder: ‘Why we are doing that? Why the consultants?’ “His (the sheriff’s) intent may be totally innocent,” seeing the downtown situation as: ‘They need help — and I’m going to help them.’” However, Lance noted, “You go downtown — it’s always been the same... Last time I was downtown (which was recently), it didn’t seem out-ofhand” with safety issues. “I think it’s kind of a play off of: ‘I can handle this better than they do. I can handle all of it — and give me a raise....’ “I don’t really know the reason, but it doesn’t seem prudent and reasonable” for the request for funding for the sheriff’s proposed downtown Asheville patrols,” Lance said in concluding the Daily Planet interview.