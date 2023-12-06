Reparations board seeks an extension; Whitesides says ‘no’

Twitter From Staff Reports The City of Asheville’s Equity and Engagement Committee on Nov. 30 discussed the status of the Community Reparations Commission, which has asked for an extension to finalize its recommendations, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported. “The original plan was to have the CRC report finalized by summer 2024,” News 13 noted on Nov. 30. “But commission members are asking to extend the date to December 2024. Equity and Inclusion director Brenda Mills said commission members need more time for research. “According to City of Asheville documents, Buncombe County commissioners were briefed on the request at their Nov. 21 briefing, and Asheville City Council members will be briefed Dec. 7,” the TV station stated. Meanwhile, the Tribune Papers reported on Nov. 30 that, “when Buncombe County’s Assistant Manager D.K. Wesley told the (Buncombe Board of) Commissioners that the Community Reparations Commission wanted to extend the its life anywhere from eight months to two years, (commissioner) Al Whitesides (who is black) said he had watched their meetings — inasmuch as he could tolerate them — and it was time to hand their responsibilities off to more capabable hands.” When the floor was opened for questions after Wesley’s CRC update including the request for an extension, the Tribune Papers quoted Whitesides as saying the following: “I’ve watched these (CRC) meetings as much as I could, and my patience allowed me. The question I have is, what will we get for eight more months?... If they can’t justify it, let’s end it when it was suppose to end.... “Frankly, I don’t think the group is capable of bringing anything to an end, and I’ve watched it. It’s a waste of time going forward. Look, this is an insult to my ancestors to see what’s going on. To think how people have fought and died for us to be where we are today.... “I think the idea that we came up with from the (Asheville City) council and from the commission is great. We can get something done, but now I think that group has become a barrier — and it’s time to move them out of the way. “Okay. They have done a good job turning the sausage, so to speak, but now let’s let the staff and the chefs take over., and that’s the commission and City Council because we’re the ones that the people have voted on and put us in place to get something done.” Following Whiteside comments on the CRC, the Tribune Papers reported that “(commissioners’) Chair Brownie Newman and Wesley concurred that the board was created to be an ad-hoc force. No action was taken, as Wesley’s report was informational only.”

