Threat of pro-Palestine protest prompts Asheville, Buncombe to close offices early

Fear of violence sends gov’t workers home, but tourists, locals fail to get forewarning

From Staff Reports

The fear of violence that could result from a pro-Palestine protest in downtown Asheville on Nov. 9 prompted all downtown Buncombe County and some Asheville city offices to close early — at 3 that afternoon — and remain closed the next day.





The rally, organized by Party for Socialism and Liberation - WNC, is part of a nationwide effort to “demand an end to Israeli’s genocidal campaign against Palestine.”“





About 100 people chanting ‘free Palestine’ had gathered (on Nov. 9) downtown by 4 p.m. The rally ended around 5 p.m. and remained peaceful,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported that evening.

News 13’s report added, “The Asheville Police Department said it coordinated with the Asheville Fire Department and monitored the scene with several drones in the air.





“Buncombe County and Asheville city offices located downtown closed early on Thursday, citing “reports of scheduled protesting.” “





Downtown facilities closed at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 and officials said they wouldn’t reopen until after the Veterans Day holiday on Monday, Nov. 13.





“County offices included elections, planning, permits, the Register of Deeds, the Family Justice Center, tax office, health and human services, and county administrative offices.





” “City of Asheville facilities included City Hall, City Municipal Building, Public Works, the parking services building, and 29 Haywood Street, which Google lists as a public restroom. “A library board meeting scheduled for Nov. 9 was also canceled, according to officials. ”





Further, News 13 noted, “Thursday’s news release from the county didn’t specify the nature of the protest. However, the Party for Socialism and Liberation - WNC Facebook page shared a post promoting a ‘Shut it Down for Palestine’ protest in Pack Square Park West at 3 p.m.





“The protest calls on “all students and workers to walk out and call for an immediate ceasefire, cutting all aid to Israel, and lifting the siege on Gaza.” “Shut it Down for Palestine” is part of a nationwide effort, with demonstrations planned in major cities across the country on Thursday. In News 13’s comments bubble, at the end of its story, the following appeared:





• Gaven — “They know not what they do…or what they’re talking about. They’re ok with terrorism? Why not speak out against all injustice, not just one side?





• robert36 — “Any one else starting to think that the city employees are the ones behind the protest so they could get a 4-1/2 day weekend ?”





• ATruthTeller — “Wait, wait...we shut down local government for this? Is this for real? And they are closed both Friday and Monday? This is just bureaucrats wanting an even longer holiday. I can’t believe they gave into this ‘group.’”





• AvlNC — “Maybe they should issue a PSA warning (for) the tourists and downtown employees, if there are going to be problems downtown.”





• WindRidge — “They shut down city/county govt. over this cringe tour group?” • Jhhotwire — “Either these people are clueless or being paid.... maybe both.” • reggin — “Looks like the city government’s kind of people.”





• WindRidge — “Shut it down for woke posturing. ‘Look at me, I’m screaming with orange hair and a lot of bad tats.’ Actually the crowd can be quite geriatric.” • path0206 — “Slap some uniforms on them and send them over. That will give them something to do.”



