WNC socialism/liberation party claims Nov. 9 protest in Asheville frightened ‘the ruling class;’ until carnage ends, ‘no more business as usual’

From Staff Reports

After its Nov. 9 protest rally at Pack Square in downtown Asheville, the Western North Carolina Party for Socialism and Liberation — under the headline of “Asheville shut it down for Palestine!” — declared it a victory, issuing the following statement on Facebook:

“Hundreds gathered today in Asheville at Pack Square as part of a national day of action to SHUT IT DOWN for Palestine!

“Today, Buncombe County and the City of Asheville closed all downtown offices in anticipation for our demonstration. After seeing the historic march on Washington attended by more than 300,000 people last Saturday (Nov. 4), the ruling class fears the movement for Palestine!”

Further, the party’s statement asserted:

“As one of two actions across Western North Carolina, Students at Western Carolina University walked out today — later joining this event in Asheville.

“We say no more business as usual, while the Palestinian people are being slaughtered with our tax dollars!

“We must keep speaking out, keep fighting back, and keep demanding an end to this brutal genocide, and end to US aid for Israel, and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine!”