Trinity Baptist Church effort to aid Israel nets $310K; triggers threats

Twitter From Staff Reports Trinity Baptist Church in West Asheville raised $310,000 when it hosted more than 1,000 people for an “A Night for Israel” service on the evening of Oct. 25 to show local solidarity with — and support for — victims and those working the frontlines in Israel, TPC Senior Pastor Winston Parrish confirmed in a Nov. 19 interview with the Daily Planet.. “A moving service was followed by a telethon that raised more than $300,000 for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical system,” Air 1 News reported on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, Skyline News headlined an Oct 27 story as follows: “Pro-Hamas terrorist group targets Asheville’s Trinity Baptist Church and Ralph Sexton Ministries — others also targeted....” As for Skyline News’ report about threats, Parrish told the Daily Planet in a late afternoon Nov. 19 telephone interview that “that was what was told to us by law enforcement” after Trinity’s Baptist’s Oct. 25 fundraiser for Israel. Rhetorically, the senior pastor asked, “What if it gets worse?” So what exactly has been threatened — or what vandalism or other illicit activity has occurred — against the church for helping Israel? the Daily Planet asked. “For the most part, it’s been online threats,” Parrish replied. “There have been other things, but I can’t be specific — for security purposes.” He added, “We received word indirectly through their social media platforms that our church (Trinity Baptist) was ‘brought up.’ My name was ‘brought up,’” as well as Ralph Sexton Ministries. (Ralph Sexton Jr. is the church’s pastor emeritus.) “I think it speaks of where we are as a nation” that such intolerance for others’ views is becoming so widespread, Parris said. “Trinity has seen a massive increase in vandalism” in the last two or three years, he said. When the Roe vs. Wade case was before the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion proponents splattered “red paint on our (church) sign.” Despite the threats and efforts to attack the church, Parrish said, “We’re not scared. We’re not intimidated. We’re dedicated to standing with our Jewish friends — as long as it takes.” Parrish also expressed his disappointment with UNC Asheville, where he has heard reports that pro-Hamas sentiment is robust. As for the money raised for emergency medical care in Israel, he said, “This is just who were are — $310,000 raised for Israel... My goal is to testify and preach the ‘good news’ and the gospel of Jesus Christ.” Meanwhile, Skyline News on Oct. 27 reported the following: “A Greensboro communist group called WHOA has publicly targeted churches and organizations supporting Israel in N.C. WHOA is not only communist, but proclaims to be pro-terrorist and in line with Hamas. “Locally, WHOA has targeted Trinity Baptist Church and Ralph Sexton Ministries on their Instagram page, (which is) called gspwhoa. “The WHOA communist group is large on UNC campuses across N.C. This is to include UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University. “According to Instagram, WHOA (includes) anarchist followers locally. They are DSA, AVLSurvival, DownHome, Charlotte Uprising (which is also in Asheville) — and more. “These groups contain militant LGBTQ+ leaders, socialist leaders, communist leaders, anti-Christian and (anti-) Jewish leaders, and other groups of anarchists....”

