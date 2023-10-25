Mayfield among 4 Senate Dems refusing to sign statement backing Israel, reviling Hamas

Twitter From Staff Reports RALEIGH — Forty-six members of the North Carolina Senate added their names to a senatorial statement supporting Israel and condemining the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas in recent days, but four Senate Democrats, including Julie Mayfield of West Asheville, refused to sign the statememt despite being in attendance and voting on bills. The other three Democratic state senators who did not sign are Craig Meyer of Orange County; Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenberg County; and Natalie Murdock of Durham County. An Oct. 11 press release — sent to the Daily Planet on the issue from Buncombe County’s other senator, Warren T. Daniel, R-Morganton — was headlined as follows: “Where do they stand? Four Senate Democrats refused to sign senatorial statement supporting Israel, condemning Hamas.” Then, Daniel, asserted in a joint statement with two other Senate judiciary chairmen, including Danny Earl Britt Jr., R-Robeson; and Buck Newston, R-Wilson, the following: “You would think that every member of the Senate would support a Senatorial Statement standing against the beheading of babies, the murder and rape of women, and the slaughtering of innocent teenagers attending a music festival, but that is not the case. Why have these Democrats chosen to hide behind silence as the terrorist group Hamas commits crimes against humanity, including the executive of civilian hostages? How much more evil do they need to see before they denounce Hamas? Full unity around this issue allows us to send the strongest message of support to our ally Israel and opposition to barbaric violence being committed by Hamas.” Meanwhile, Mayfield and the other three senators asserted in their own statement that the Republicans were making “a false and politically motivated assertion that the four of us support terrorist attacks.” The four senators’ statement added that they “condemn last weekend’s attacks on Israel by Hamas” and that “innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and dying to the decisions and actions of those beyond their control.” Continuing, the four Democratic senators’ Oct. 12 statement asserted the following: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to these families and to everyone impacted by the tragic events. We ask our legislative colleagues to join us in calling for a swift end to the violence and a renewed commitment to peace and prosperity, both here and abroad. That is the legacy we want to leave for our children.” The Asheville Citizen Times noted in an Oct. 19 story that it contacted Mayfield on Oct. 16 and that she “continued to say the group’s refusal was justified.” Specifically, the ACT quoted Mayfield as saying the following: “Many others, both nationally and internationally, are new expressing the concern for innocent Palestinian lives that we expressed last week.” The newspaper also asked state Rep. Caleb Rudow of North Asheville, who sponsored the resolution and said he is the only Jewish member of the House, for his views on the four Democrats failing to back the senate statement — and reported that he responded that he would refrain from “too much commentary.” The ACT then quoted Rudow as saying the following: “I believe their actions were not a lack of condemnation against Hamas, but different thought on how a lasting peace will be created in Israel. I was frustrated to see Republicans use this moment not as a time to focus on what we can do for the people of Israel and Gaza who are suffering, but to score some political points.” While Mayfield and three other state senators abstained from voting on the statement backing Israel, two other Asheville-area House members who are Democrats were among those who backed the resolution, including Eric Ager of Fairview and Lindsey Prather of Candler. “The United States Congress is urged to offer full and unequivocal support of Israel financially and otherwise for as long as it takes for Israel to bring justice, in light of the unprovoked attacks on innocent Israeli civilians,” the statement said in part.

