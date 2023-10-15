Greenville (S.C) beats Asheville (again) in best places in autumn for U.S. tourists

Greenville rated No. 6, while Asheville lags behind at No. 10

From Staff Reports



Asheville recently was ranked No. 10 — while its nearest and fiercest neighboring competitor for tourism, Greenville, S.C., was ranked No. 6 — among the nation’s 10 best places to visit in the fall months, according to USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice rankings.





The only other regional city on the list was top-ranked Gatlinburg, Tenn.





While Asheville has long been known as “The Paris of the South,” Greenville, formerly a mill town, has been — ever-more-frequently — topping it in best-of rankings.





In releasing its 10-Best listing, USA Today noted, “Whether you want to enjoy a cozy cabin in the woods, a scenic hike in the mountains, or be immersed in the culture of a historic city, there are plenty of ideal spots to choose from.





“These 10 places have been voted by our readers as the best places to visit in the U.S. during fall for their beautiful scenery, fantastic weather, and wealth of seasonal activities and events,” USA Today stated.





The complete list of the 10-Best includes: #1, Gatlinburg, Tenn.; #2, Allegany County, Md.; #3, Mackinac Island, Mich.; #4, Branson, Mo.; #5, Stowe, Vt.; #6, Greenville, S.C.; #7, Bayfield, Wisc.; #8, Cody, Wyo.; #9, Taos, N.M.; #10, Asheville, N.C.

Following are the critics’ comments — in USA Today’s 10-Best places o visit during the autumn months in the U.S. — on Asheville, Hendersonville and Gatlinburg, Tenn:.

• No. 10: Asheville, North Carolina“As the summer sun gives way to cooler temperatures, Asheville offers a wealth of fascinating attractions for autumn visitors to enjoy. Though best-known for its spectacular beer scene, the region is also equipped with its fair share of gorgeous natural sites to explore, with area destinations ranging from the Blue Ridge Parkway to the North Carolina Arboretum.”





• No. 6: Greenville, South Carolina“During autumn, visitors can explore Greenville’s thriving food and drink scene and wealth of outdoor attractions with the added bonus of gorgeous fall foliage. Guests are welcome to discover a new favorite brewery in the heart of the city, while the downtown Falls Park on the Reedy is perfect for a leisurely mid-afternoon stroll in one of the city’s most charming green spaces.”



