3 APD officers honored by BCGOP for actions in saving a citizen’s life

From Staff Reports

The Buncombe County Republican Party on Sept. 25 recognized three Asheville Police Department officers for their actions in early July, which, reportedly resulted in saving a shooting victim’s life.

The patrol officers honored included T. Pisani, L. Hawes and J. Kielson.

“They (the APD officers) don’t get paid enough, nor are they given the respect and recognition they deserve,” the BCGOP noted in a press release. “We aim to show them and all law enforcement officers that we have their backs.”