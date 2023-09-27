How can passenger rail service be extended to Asheville? ‘Grassroots support’ termed ‘critical’

If approved, Amtrak estimates earliest startup date for Asheville would be 2035

By JOHN NORTH

By JOHN NORTH



A return of passenger rail service to Asheville “is not just a distant dream anymore,” Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer told those attending a Sept 20 meeting of the Rail Response Workgroup at downtown Asheville’s Double Tree Hotel.





“The federal government has set aside $44 billion for ‘discretionary’ grants — and the state is looking at how to spend that. It is crucial that we look at how we can best” have a large portion of that money earmarked for expanding the state’s passenger rail system, she said.

“For me, the game-changer (in the effort to bring back passenger rail service to Asheville” is the $44 billion….





“More and more people are taking advantage of passenger rail... This (return of passenger rail to Asheville) would provide more transportation options for our residents, as well as enhance tourism and our business community — and improve our overall quality of life,” Manheimer said.





(Amtrak, which provides passenger rail service in the United States, has said the restoration of passenger rail service to Asheville would occur — at the earliest — in 2035. The U.S. Department of Transporation’s Federal Railroad Administration, will decide by this November which rail lines to fund.)





A turnout estimated at more than 70 people attended the 75-minute session that was part of the RRW’s Asheville site visit. The RRW is a project of the North Carolina Metro Mayors Coalition — supported by the N.C. League of Municipalities — and was created to inform and educate N.C. mayors’ “understanding of the unique opportunities (regarding) intercity Passenger Rail.”





Manhheimer, who chaired the meeting and issued a welcome to all who were in attendance, opened the session by noting that “regularly scheduled (passenger rail) service to Asheville ended in 1975...





“Since at least 1995, (passenger rail) advocates have been pushing to bring back the trains” to Asheville, she said.

(Asheville is the largest city in Western North Carolina and the 11th-largest city in the state. The city’s population is estimated at 94,589 persons (2020 U.S. Census), with the Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area totaling 469,015 persons, encompassing Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson and Madison counties.)





Manheimer also noted that this (the Sept. 20 session) is the third of five visits” by the RRW to prospective cities around the state, “looking at how cities — like Asheville — can expand passenger rail service.”





She then recognized many of the elected and appointed officials in attendance, including (locally) Asheville Councilwoman Kim Roney and Asheville Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore; as well as Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells.





Next, she called on Brenda Bozeman, mayor from Lillington, who thanked the metro mayors “for bringing this discussion to Asheville today.”





She added, “Working together as local leaders I think we can help” bring passenger rail service to cities like Asheville.





Manheimer then asserted, “The federal government has set aside $44 billion for discretionary grants — and the state is looking at how (best) to spend that....





"The “will,” she said, always has been there, but now there is a possible way forward.





Another speaker, Nick Tennyson, RRW co-chair and former mayor of Durham and former secretary of NCDOT, stated, “We are current and former officials… To me, it is important for all of us to understand that it (returning rail passenger service to WNC) is as imporrtant as it is to get Interstate 26 fully open.





“We are in a long-term project. If anyone gets excited and can’t wait until next week, I say there is not going to be a next week” — as the project, if approved, is not expected to be completed until 2035 and that there will be many ups and downs along the way.





Tennyson praised the North Carolina passenger rail system “for its good reputation….”





As far as Asheville’s chances of receiving funding for a return of passenger rail service, he said, “We should be optimistic about funding transportation.”





The RRW’s site visits, some of which have already occurred and others are scheduled, include the following:





• Wilmington — Aug. 31

• Durham — Sept. 7

• Asheville — Sept. 20

• Rocky Mount — Oct. 4

• Salisbury — Oct. 11





The program’s main speaker, Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division, then gave an overview of the state’s rail plan, noting that the state’s intercity passenger rail service has long been underway, although its progress has been “incremental.





He also said his team is key in vying for the federal dollars.





“The main thing that is influencing our timeline, as the mayor mentioned, is that there is tremendous federal money now that has never existed in rail — up until the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Orthner noted.





Later, Orthner reiterated, “We know there is $44 billion for competitive grants... In North Carolina, we chose to accept an interstate plan that did not serve our state capital and our state ports.”





He then asserted, “That’s not going to happen this time with the passenger rail system” in North Carolina....“So we look at this issue (expanding passenger rail service)… but we’ve also determined that the idea of building grassroots support is critical. Mayors have to work with other people and other jurisdictions.





“If you live in a town that doesn’t have a railroad stop, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have a dog in this fight … So communications and dialogue are what these are a part of.





“It’s critical to have state funding. We need, somehow, to find a way to have some level of state funding… if we’re going to have any impact.







“It’s amazing what’s been happening with the state ports. Now, Wilmington can handle a ship with a capacity of 15,000 containers — triple the size, in terms of capacity of prior ships. And if you’re someone using the port, that’s a critical benefit. Those containers can go on rail cars," rather than competing (for space) on the (crowded) highways.





Orthner added that “2,500” is the peak number of vehicles that can run through a lane of a highway.





Speaking generally, he also said that “when you think about the scale of what a passenger train can carry, don’t think it will solve highway traffic problems,” but it will increase tourism dollars to the areas served.





In speaking of his group’s mission statement, Orthner noted, “We are not just a passenger rail organization,” but also are concerned with safety and other issues.





“This is the state rail system… What a tremendous asset, — nearly entirely held by the railroads... North Carolina has 25 short-line railroads, two major freight railroads (CSX and Norfolk Southern) as well as Amtrak (for passenger rail).





He added that all of the aforementioned railroads are “working together,” fairly smoothly.





Orthner said that passenger rail typically includes “baggage service, food service” and other amenities not included with freight rail service.





“That is different from commuter rail service, which usually moves people into urban areas, typically during rush hour...."





Orthner added, “Then there is ‘light rail,’ which — as in the case of Charlotte — is just to move people in an urban area....





” As for the NCDOT’s role, he said, “We receive funding through the General Assembly. We contract with a railroad/Amtrak to provide services. Amtrak owns the trains....”





Orthner explained that Amtrak was set up in 1972 by the federal government. “We (NCDOT officials) work with them because they have the ticketing system and the crews. They’re an excellent choice... We work with the municipalities, so those partnerships are incredibly important....”





He then reviewed the passenger rail service timeline from 1990 to present, noting, “Our current system basically focuses on Raleigh to Charlotte... Charlotte to New York daily... Amtrak also has several long-distance routes.”





He also said of Charlotte Gateway Station, “It’s woefully less than it needs to be. It’s a very undersized facility... We’re (now) working to finish a new (passenger rail) station right next to the (Carolina) Panthers (NFL) stadium...





“Ridership is way up. 2023 —20 percent higher over 2022 levels in the first two quarters of the year... For the future, we know we have the background of delivering services on time... We’re looking at how do we get to destinations that we don’t serve now.“





Asheville and, similarly, Wilmington, are destinations that people are wanting (passenger rail) service — or more robust service....” Orthner added, “It’s leveraging largely underutilized rail lines, which enables us to make a capital investment in them, including the one between Salisbury and Ashevillle…





“Every selected corridor is expected to receive half a million dollars for ‘scoping’… The Federal Railroad Association is considering this a ‘pipeline’ program....





“The Southeast corridor from (Washington) D.C. all the way south to Florida — it goes r ight through North Carolina , which is the backbone. Coordination with the freight railroads is absolutely critical to the success of this project.





Orthner then presented the following as being among the highlights of the Salisbury-to-Asheville passenger rail feasibility study:





• Connects WNC communities with the Piedmont and Carolinian routes in Salisbury.





• Study assumes three roundtrips per day (six trains) on the 139-mile route between Salisbury and Asheville, connecting it to several large North Carolina cities, as well as routes to the north and southeast.





• Estimated travel times range from three hours 25 minutes to three hours 48 minutes, based on number of intermediate stops.





• Curvature and grades west of Marion (the loops) greatly influence travel time, but are also major scenic features. Following is a portion of the 2045 Target Ridership analysis that was reviewed by Orthner during the meeting:





• About 100,000 local trips on new corridor





• About 225,000 to 450,000 connecting trips. “Piedmont and S-Line connections are important,” Orthner said.





• $665,000 in estimated capital cost for the Asheville-to-Salisbury route will include equipment and infrastructure, with a $5 million to $10 million estimated annual operating cost.





While Orthner said there is no guarantee that the Asheville-to-Salisbury route will be approved, he noted that Asheville is “well-positioned” for selection by the Federal Railroad Association.To that end, he pointed out that Amtrak added Asheville to its Connects US initiative in 2023, which includes Asheville among more than 30 new routes proposed between 2020 and 2035.





Asheville is a “competitive” corridor due to it being tied into the existing system, Orthner said, pointing to its ability to connect rural and urban areas, particularly those currently without service, and an opportunity to use existing rail lines. Further, Orthern noted, the Asheville-to-Salisbury line is among “our most-requested destinations,” similar to Wilmington, which has long explored the return of passenger rail since it ran its last passenger train in 1968.





He reiterated that selections will be announced in November or December.





Orthner added that he would find it “unusual” if Asheville’s proposal was not selected, but, regardless, “one thing you’ll find is the Department of Transportation is committed to continuing to work with communities and find ways to continue to advance the conversation.”Orthner then spoke about the success of the Roanoke, Va., service — even triggering it to extend a passenger rail branch to the nearby New River Valley into Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech is located.

“So I do want to show you how this is connected to a backbone,” Orthner said. “Virginia has a very robust (rail passenger) system. We, in North Carolina, have the same (level of a robust sytem) from Charlotte to Raleigh (only). So we’re (also) looking at connectivity between the north and south.”





To that end, Orthner mentioned Long Bridge, located in Washington, D.C., area. There, “they’re building a two-track bridge… which is very important,” as in D.C. region alone, there is a population of 10 million people.





"Just here in North Carolina, six million people are connected by our current network — Charlotte to Raleigh... and that includes Greensboro...





“As North Carolina continues to be on the leading edge of jobs and quality of life… We’re working closely with Virginia on this….”





After another pause, he asserted, “One last thing — we worked hard to bring major passenger trains into North Carolina... New train equipment is coming,” with much of it to be built at the Siemens Mobility plant being constructed in Lexington (North Carolina).





As Orthner completed his address to thundering applause from the audience, he said, “I really appreciate the opportunity to work with you all! Western North Carolina is very important to us!”





Another speaker, Julie White, NCDOT’s deputy secretary for multimodal transportation (who was appearing in place of the NCDOT secretary Joey Hopkins), said, “Asheville is embracing multimodal transportation!





“My experience in working for the NCDOT is... what we want to do is help you achieve your goals. We are a team of 10,000 transportation experts.With two recent major projects, they (the NCDOT) delivered on time and on budget. With grassroots support, we can get that done.”





Further, White told the mostly Asheville audience, “When your corridor is selected, that will kick off this pipeline... We’ve never had this opportunity in the history of rail — 90/10 money... 90 percent federal money! It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”





Rhetorically, White asked, “What does that mean for the communities to build economic development around the rails?”





In answering her own question, White said, “There are themes… so what we’ve been doing is bringing our integrated mobility systems, along with our rail systems team.”For instance, she noted that in the Town of Henderson (county seat of Vance County), they’d been holding onto a very old bank building — high ceilings with the decorative pieces. They said this is where we’d like to have our passenger station to be located… How do we activate getting people to spend money in our city before they leave? Our integrative team tells them what their various aspects have to look like. We don’t wait to finish a plan.





“So I know that we’re coming, not just to bring you rail, but to explain what the broader aspects are to realize the fullest success.





“I’m here to give you a call to action for you to let us know what we need to do, so when (passenger) rail comes to your community, you’ve leveraged everything.





“Thanks for coming today. Your advocacy efforts are well-known throughout the state,” White told the audience.





Manheimer then noted, “As we close-out, I’d like to recognize our (two) WNC co-chairs,” Ray Rapp, a Democrat, a former state congressman and a former minority whip ; and Marion Mayor Stephen R. Little, a Republican.





Of the two, only Rapp addressed the audience, asserting, “Some of you know I’m a Democrat — and I am… The issue isn’t what side of the political aisle you’re on — it’s... ‘How do we get this job done?’ We want to let people know this is a bipartisan effort, so when this comes to legislature,” it will look positively at the effort.





Rapp added his work for advocacy of passenger rail has been going on about 30 years. “The advocacy was helped by the rail division. The rail division and legislature plugged for upgrading the train stations between Salisbury and Asheville.” “Salisbury’s station also is an event center,” Rapp said. “Morganton has a museum in its station. The Marion Business Assocates have the (Marion) station — and the Old Fort station has a real estate office in it. That was done between 2002 and 2015.”





Rapp then disclosed that “Asheville purchased some land — with its money for a station — in the Biltmore area.” However, he did not specify the exact location for Asheville’s passenger station.





“In 2017, the mayors had an economic development conference. We had legislators there. We had planned to run Amtrak as a bus service between Asheville and Salisbury. It really did get kind of nasty. We had to pull that appropriation. Well, that’s politics. If we’d have launched that service in 1919, it would have been as dead as a doornail because COVID(-19) soon hit.“





Then we decided we’re not going to get into political fights any more… We’re (instead) going to have co-chairs from WNC, with one as a Republican and one as a Democrat.”





Rapp then described the goals of the WNC Rail Alliance as follows:





• Improving, expanding and preserving freight service in WNC.





• Improve, expand and encourage tourist, rail and excursion service through WNC.





• Lastly, restore passenger rail service to WNC, but these other pieces fit together… We meet quarterly. We get a legislative update, with the rail division’s perspective on what they want us to do.”





Rapp then said, “It’s good to see that we now are on the Amtrak 2035 plan for passenger service. It’s coming. Thank you, mayor!”





Tennyson then closed out the 77-minute meeting, noting, “We’ve been talking about a situation where you can get $9 for every one of your dollars — and we need to be talking about it — and I hope you will.”





Meanwhile, the Citizen Times reported in an Aug 17 story about the proposed Asheville-to-Salisbury passenger rail route the following:





“A high priority on their call list is (U.S. Rep. Chuck) Edwards, Rapp said. ‘We’re anxious to have the congressman’s support in this. We need it, for sure,’ he said.”





In the same story, Edwards told the ACT that he remains skeptical of the project, noting that he was unsure whether rail would make sense. “I’m open to further discussion with local NCDOT leaders regarding how this would impact our communities,” Edwares was quoted as saying by the ACT.





Also, in its Aug. 17 story, the ACT reported the following highlights of the feasibility study:





• “Passenger rail last ran to Asheville in 1975.





• “ Estimated cost of new line is $665 million.





• “139 miles from Salisbury to Asheville, along tracks now used by freight lines.





• “Includes the ‘Old Fort Loops,’ a 13-mile stretch of track that twists, winds and curls through tunnels and over bridges up the Eastern Continental Divide





• “Possible stops are in Black Mountain, Old Fort, Marion, Morganton, Valdese and Hicory/Conover.





• “Fare is estimated at $24, but that could change since it is based on 2023 pricing assumptions.



