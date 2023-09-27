Conservative comeback plan unveiled for Asheville, Buncombe by BCGOP chief

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The only reason he was elected to lead the party— in an 80-50 landslide victory last April — was to “get conservative Republicans elected in Asheville and Buncombe County,” Doug Brown, the new chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party, said during a party luncheon Sept. 19 at Brazilia Steakhouse in downtown Asheville. About 50 people — mainly local business-owners — attended the luncheon to hear Brown’s plan for a conservative comeback in Asheville and Buncombe. Introducing Brown was Bob Ray, an Asheville native and third-generation businessman and, as he noted, “until a few years ago, an active Democrat. “Some of us were in the Jaycees years ago — and we were taught to speak extemporaneously....As a conservative and Republican, we are facing a true juggernaut with the Democrats. With Doug Brown, who is dynamic and energetic, he provides a new paradigm that is strategic, tactical and clever. “We want the people we’re able to win with — to place on state and local committees. We need your help to seek people for candidates’ positions. We are looking for people with a strong background in public service. “We know, as Republicans, we’ve been painted as ‘racists’ by various media outlets. We need to change that to where we are considered ‘the party of the reasonable.’” In concluding, Ray said, “Play time is, indeed, over. It’s time for the adults to come back into the room. Help us make it so.” Brown began his address by noting, “This urgency is giving us an opportunity to go forward. We feel like we have until 2026 to move the football forward. I want you to know what I am. We are going to do things strategically, tactically and cleverly. “The stakes are too big right now for us to sit back and see how things work out. “In front of you, on your table, we have the BCGOP’s core values and purpose — which is pretty much our ‘North Star,’” Brown said. “We need to repaint our party as one rooted in common sense and native values, but our mission is those hills we have to get over ... It’s not going to be easy....” At that point, Brown told the luncheon attendees, “On the table is a blank card. Write your name, email and phone number on it.” Also, he said, “Write one thing you’d like changed in the (local) Republican Party.” Further, those in attendance were asked to jot down on the card “what you would like the BCGOP to be focused on — short-term and long-term.” And finally, Brown asked them to write on the card what — “if you were BCGOP chairman, the three goals you’d have (for the party), going forward.” Then, speaking generally, Brown said, “When I was elected in March, the first thing we did was go down to the (BCGOP) office and chat with them (the office staff) — and have a party. We found out they were working on a seven-year-old laptop... The next Monday night, we had the money for three brand-new computers....” Under his leadership of the party, Brown added, “Now we’ve got a budget — it’s about $2,400 a month to cover our office expenses. We even created a club to cover that cost.. “Next up, we (the BCGOP) have a gun fair in October,” intended to raise funds. He reiterated, “We are for family values.” Brown added, “In September October and November, we (the BCGOP) have an Hispanic outreach group going out to Smiley’s Flea Market” in Fletcher to recruit. “We’re doing a lot to put some seeds in the ground,” he said. “The best time to plant a tree is 10 years ago — the next best time is now.” After a pause, Brown asserted, “We’re trying to build a ‘machine’ that will be a force to elect candidates in our city (Asheville). We have to run our party like a business... “If you were to walk into our (BCGOP) office (now), you’d see eight 8-1/2 (inch) by 11 (inch) sheets of paper on the wall with what we have to do to get ‘there.’ It’s for marketing, community outreach” and other strategic areas. In speaking of what he termed “the city’s all-Democrat elected officials,” Brown said, “We (the BCGOP) are making a concerted effort to get out to meet them. He then said “the three things” required to get people’s attention are curiosity, enlightment or information and commitment, which are challenges the BCGOP must surmount. As for Buncombe’s political breakdown by party or otherwise, he said there are about 87,000 voters registerded as “unaffiliated,” around 75,000 voters as Democrats and about 47,000 voters as Republicans. As for everyone in Buncombe that he and other BCGOP officials encounters now, “We’re trying to capture their emails and build our database... We’re trying to get their emails so that we can reach out.” Further, he asserted, “If nothing else from this meeting today... What I’m trying to establish is to get four or five of you to meet with me on occasion to review what I’m doing and what our party is doing… to get people elected.” To that end, Brown said, “We (the BCGOP) know the register of the deeds and the DA (district attorney) are very important positions to you,” insofar as feeling an urgent need to replace the current office-holders. He reiterated, “One of the ways we can reach out to them (potential Republican voters) is through specific data information... Stewart Brown (the BCGOP’s data and information chief) has worked on over 300 campaigns over 30 years. He’s got some things he’ll share with how we can use data.” Brown then introduced Stewart Brown as “a transplant to Asheville since 2022.” Stewart Brown told the luncheon attendees, “I’m currently employed by one of the largest printers in the United States.... “Part of my last 30 years, I’ve been heavily involved with many different political campaigns “I do come to Asheville with no prior knowledge of any election history... I have a clean slate because I don’t care....” Stewart Brown added that “every day the county (GOP) mails out ballots and take that data and separate that out by precinct.” Interjecting, Doug Brown, the BCGOP chairman, noted — excitedly — that “I want to emphasize that that is something the BCGOP has never done before,” adding, “It’s strategic, It’s tactical, It’s clever” Continuing, Stewart Brown said of direct mail, “We all know that that’s not necessarily the best way to go, but there are a lot of people in Buncombe County who do not know whether someone’s a Democrat or a Republican.” Doug Brown added, “We work with a state (GOP) team called Insight... There are so many groups — The Moms for Liberty, The Hispanic Outreach group” and others. Luncheon attendee Bruce O’Connell then said, “We all are here for the same reason. We all want to take Asheville back. The difference since Doug took over is like night and day. Now it requires you to do something... If you all believe in anything, this is the time to fight... It is happening now... You’ve got to be willing to open your wallets... You guys have to say you’re not going to give up... We’ve (even) got some candidates — for sheriff, City Council and the county commissioner.” O’Connell added, “You guys are the ‘movers and the shakers’ — that’s why you guys are here... What Doug has done is create a machine. If you all care, the least you can do is ask for money. But it takes money to win... The Democrats already know this. They already have things ‘greased.’ Asheville has gone so far woke” that its voters are willing to make a change. “One-year out, it’s the best chance Asheville ever had,” O’Connell added. An unidentified man asked, “Reparations?” Brown replied, “The only way we can take on issues is to get people elected to office. We need candidates” to win to be able '”to make the decisions... I was chosen to get conservative Republicans elected.... “Ideally, we’d like to get partisan election primaries — so that we could get candidates into the general election.” Continuing, Brown said, “Some of the ways we can change these people… it isn’t going to be easy… We have to find ways to change their opinion... to help them find an ‘off-ramp’” from the Democrats. “Another idea is that it’s guaranteed there is some diversity on commissions because right now, in Buncome County and Asheville, there is no diversity. Maybe make it a requirement that a certain number of Republicans be appointed to every board. “The sheriff (Quentin Miller) has said he’s hamstrung by the DA — that it’s a ‘catch-and-release’ situation,.. We’re going to have to nurture some of these people because it’s crazy... We’ve got to get people with grey matter in their heads... “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to have to do it in 2024 and 2026,” Brown said. “ It’s hard to believe how much the world has changed since 2020... Let’s go to work!”

